Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after large scale cannabis cultivations were discovered in Livingston, West Calder, Edinburgh and Falkirk between September, 2022 and January, 2025.

Two warrants were executed in Falkirk on Monday, 20 January, 2025 which resulted in the men aged 29 and 28 being arrested in connection with serious and organised crime.

They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 21 January, 2025

The cannabis cultivations have an estimated street value of £3.6 million.

As part of enforcement action £80,000 worth of cannabis was recovered and £12,000 in cash.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine: “We remain committed to targeting those involved in serious and organised crime in Scotland as we recognise the impact this has on our local communities.

“Disrupting large-scale cannabis cultivations prevents illegal drugs being circulated on our streets.

“This action reiterates our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to call Police Scotland on 101.”

