Tax increases on the whisky industry could hurt West Lothian jobs, councillors have been warned, as calls were made for the Labour government to reverse planned rises next month.

While West Lothian’s minority Labour-led administration tried to justify the coming tax increases, the party’s amendment scraped home only by the casting vote.

Four Conservative councillors and the Lib Dem, who normally back the Labour group abstained, tying the SNP and Labour at 13 votes apiece and leaving Provost Cathy Muldoon to back Labour.

In what was a bruising day at a meeting of the full council the Labour group saw its vote tied again on another vote, over National Insurance, as the Conservatives and Lib Dem abstained.

It then lost a vote over the proposed council response to the Government’s decision not to consider compensation over changes to pension age for the so-called Waspi women.

SNP group leader Councillor Janet Campbell’s motion said the February increase in duty on whisky could do “huge damage” to West Lothian which has two distilleries as well as bottling operations.

Well-known names include Scotch whisky producers Glenmorangie and Glen Turner work in a food and drink sector which employs more than 2,500 in the county.

The SNP motion called on the Chief Executive to write to the Prime Minister and Chancellor demanding the February increase be reversed, as well as writing to local Labour MPs.

Councillor Campbell said the duty increase along with other budget increases in fuel costs introduced by Labour were a “blatant attack” on the industry.

Councillor Willie Boyle highlighted the threats of tariffs from newly installed US president Donald Trump as evidence that “markets can change”, adding that however successful the industry was, it needed all the support it could get.

An amendment by Councillor Susan Manion, the depute Labour group leader said:,”Council commends the UK Government for raising revenue to fund essential public services…The industry will continue to thrive while at the same time, through reasonable pricing and duty tax levels, contribute to a healthy economy.”

She added the industry: “ is thriving and does very well”.

Labour veteran Tom Conn slated the SNP’s Holyrood decision to increase the price per alcohol unit from 50p to 65p as a move more damaging to the industry.

That was backed up by Independent Andrew McGuire who said that while the SNP had quoted the chief executive of the distiller Diageo in its motion, the drinks giant had been equally critical of the SNP’s price per unit increases and its potential threat to jobs. He branded the motion “astounding” for its party politics.

Conservative group leader Damian Doran-Timson branded both the motion and Labour’s amendment as “jaundiced party politics”. reminding Labour councillors the party had back the similar unit pricing in Wales.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick told the meeting: “ Every government of every colour increases duty on alcohol,” and he said that massive loans had to be repaid by the Government.

By Stuart Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter

