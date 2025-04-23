Plans to build new homes in a former timber yard and rail sidings in Linlithgow have been given the go ahead.

Developers promised to engage with neighbours who voiced fears about flood risk from the redevelopment of the site which sits on elevated land above their Falkirk Road Homes.

The Council’s flood risk officers said planned drainage and a SUDS system would actually improve water run-off, with developed kerbing directing water into new drainage gullies.

Local Councillor Pauline Orr spoke on behalf of two neighbours who feared flood risk and overshadowing from tree planting on the plans for the site.

She told the development Management Committee that her constituents had no objections to the redevelopment of the brownfield site but had had no contact from the developers- Allwalk Ltd- when they had tried to raise concerns.

The site has been earmarked for up to 18 homes. Planning officers had recommended the proposals with conditions to build 13 homes. They described it as the “sustainable development of a brownfield site.”

Councillor Tom Conn sought reassurances on flood risk and that planned tree planting could be replaced with hedging to reduce the overshadowing of the Falkirk Road homes. He said the overall design should reflect the concerns of the neighbours.

“A kerbline is going to stop water getting into the embankment down to the houses [ on Falkirk Road].”, a flood risk engineer told the meeting.

The new homes will be a mixture three storey, bungalow and one and half storey, reflecting surrounding housing.

An agent for the developer said: “We would do everything in our power to engage with people.”

Councillor Conn told the meeting: “This site has been vacant for a number of years; it would help to improve that part of the town. The commitment by the developer to resolve any outstanding issues is to be welcomed.”

By Stuart Sommerville, Local Democracy Reporter

