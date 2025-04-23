Police are becoming concerned for the whereabouts of 15-year-old missing person Julia Gradecka who is missing from Dalkeith.

She was last seen on Saturday 19th April 2025 in the Midlothian town.

The teenager is described as being about 5’9, medium build and has long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black hooded jumper, black leggings and black ‘Crocs’.

She is known to frequent Glasgow, Paisley and North Lanarkshire areas as well as Midlothian, Edinburgh and Livingston.

Inspector Watson from Dalkeith Police Station said “We would be grateful for any information about Julia’s whereabouts as we want to make sure she is safe. If Julia herself sees this appeal, I would ask that she contact us and/or her parents. Any information can be passed to the police via 101 and quoting incident number 3310 19th April.

