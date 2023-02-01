Former bass-player with both Iggy Pop and Tin Machine, Tony Fox Sales, is marking 45 years since the album Lust for Life was released with a tour which includes a date in Edinburgh next month. This is the first time Sales has toured in the UK since 1991.

With an all-star line-up, Sales is joined by legendary Blondie drummer, Clem Burke, vocalist, renowned broadcaster and Pet Shop Boys dancer, Katie Puckrik, Iggy Pop and David Bowie guitarist, Kevin Armstrong, guitarist, Luis Correia who has toured internationally with Earl Slick and classical pianist, composer, and touring member of Heaven 17, Florence Sabeva.

Tony Fox Sales will perform the Lust For Life album in full, as well as revisiting songs from the wide range of the individual band members’ careers with legendary artists such as Blondie and David Bowie.

Tony Fox Sales said: “The Lust For Life album was the recording highlight of my 58-year career in music for me. It was an amazing experience artistically, and personally. Memories not too soon forgotten. I’m very excited to get back on the road. I haven’t been on the road since I last toured with David Bowie and Tin Machine in 1991, but I’ve been a professional musician since I was twelve years old and I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Though, as of now, I have not worked with the entire line-up of players for this tour, I have no doubt, that this will be an ass-kicking event! Lust For Life!”

Katie Puckrik said: “I’m a show pony from way back. Along with my broadcast career covering pop culture, I performed onstage with The Fall and Michael Clark Company, I toured the world dancing with Pet Shop Boys, and I sang in Sparks’ opera The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman, both on the original cast recording and in performance. I have worked with towering icons of music, but taking on the magnificent Iggy Pop’s vocal duties for this Lust for Life re-make/re-model is an electrifying opportunity like no other. Not only do I get to sing anthems like ‘Lust for Life’ and ‘The Passenger’ (as well as my personal fave from the album, ‘Success’), but I’m surrounded by some of Iggy, Bowie and Blondie’s key players, including Tony Sales, Clem Burke and Kevin Armstrong. So strap on your horse tails and join me in celebrating Lust for Life.”

All tickets for the tour including Voodoo Rooms on 5 March available via: https://tonyfoxsalestour.com/

Tony Fox Sales

Clem Burke and Tony Sales

Katie Puckrik (photo credit Madhava Kalma)

Kevin Armstrong with Iggy Pop

