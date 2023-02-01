City dwellers seeking a Cumbria bolthole might like to head for Camelot Holiday Park at Longtown near Carlisle where the latest luxury development, The Paddocks, is now selling from its third phase.

Current available properties include a stunning Willerby Manor at £69,000, a spacious design with a traditional layout which adds chic and modern touches making this something really special. The luxury kitchen has integrated appliances, with the master bedroom complete with en-suite. Willerby is one of the UK’s top manufacturers with a proven reputation for quality and value for money, as well as a solid design ethos. As with all homes at The Paddocks, there is a decked outside space included with the property.

Other luxury properties situated on spacious plots at The Paddocks are the ABI Ambleside at £90,000, and the ABI Wimbledon, priced at £60,000.

Buying a holiday home at Camelot Holiday Park gives easy access to the Scottish Borders and North Lake District for day trips and excursions, so it is popularwith Scots from the Central Belt who can be at the park in around two and a half hours if driving.

“We are delighted to have launched a new phase here at The Paddocks. We offer beautiful holiday homes with top class specifications, ready to enjoy straight away and then all year round too, as we are open a full twelve months at the park,” said owner, William Stewart.

“We are a well established, family run holiday park where you can buy with confidence. We’re safe and secure too, with a gated entrance.”

All holiday homes at The Paddocks are fully furnished and decorated for the ultimate convenience.

“We’d urge interested parties to get in touch if they want to secure their forever holiday home here at The Paddocks. Come and choose your prime pitch now.”

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

