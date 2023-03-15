Latest phase at The Paddocks has fully furnished properties from £39,995.
A Cumbrian holiday park owner has said he’ll pay the gas and electricity bills for a whole year for holiday home owners from their date of purchase.
Camelot Holiday Park at Longtown in Cumbria has a luxury new development called The Paddocks, situated in an exclusive enclave within the park.
Current available properties include the ABI Ambleside (40′ ×13 in size), priced at £90,000, plus the ABI Wimbledon priced at £60,000 (measuring 38′ x 12).
There’s also a stunning Willerby Manor (38′ x 12) at £69k, a spacious design with a traditional layout which adds chic and modern touches to create something really special. The luxury kitchen has integrated appliances and the master bedroom comes with an en-suite.
Willerby is one of the UK’s top manufacturers, with a proven track record in creating the finest holiday homes. As with all properties at The Paddocks, this property comes complete with decked outdoor space.
Buying a holiday home at Camelot Holiday Park is popular with Scottish buyers, easily reached from the West, South West and Central Belt, meaning that buyers can use their holiday home properties at the weekend, or any time of the year, as the park is open a full 12 months.
“We just want to help people at this time,” said owner, William Stewart. “We know that a holiday home can be a long held ambition and it’s become even more desirable in the past few years. The staycation market is still very vibrant.”
“This latest offer for free gas and electricity bills paid for a whole year in the property applies to all holiday homes purchased before the end of March, so it’s a great saving. We also sell residential Park Homes, so people can retire here permanently if they so wish as we have a full residential license. It can be a whole new lifestyle for the over 55s.”
“All of our holiday homes at The Paddocks are fully furnished and decorated for the ultimate convenience,” he added. “We are a well established family run Holiday Park where you can buy with confidence. We’re safe and secure too with a fantastic gated entrance.”
“I’d urge interested parties to get in touch if they want to secure their forever holiday home here at The Paddocks. Come and choose your prime pitch. We also have other tailored incentives we can apply to help you buy at this time and realise your holiday home ownership dreams.”
