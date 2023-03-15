Allanwater Homes is selling the former luxury show home at its Oaktree Gardens development in Alloa.
The four bedroom home, Cairngorm (priced at £319,995) is a detached villa with a double detached garage, and as a former show home, includes many fixtures and fittings, including mirrors and wall art. It also benefits from an upgraded Kensington range kitchen, including an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.
Ideal for family living, the spacious Cairngorm could also accommodate an office for those working from home. The downstairs accommodation features a formal lounge, a separate dining room, and a generous open plan kitchen family room, alongside a utility room and a separate cloakroom.
Upstairs, prospective buyers will find four good sized bedrooms, three with fitted wardrobes, plus a master ensuite complimented with a luxury shower room. The family bathroom enjoys a high specification and there is ample storage space throughout the property. There are gardens front and rear.
“This desirable family property represents a fantastic opportunity to obtain a former show home. These are always highly sought after as you can simply move in and unpack,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes.
“Along with the spacious accommodation to enjoy, this is a fully energy efficient family home which will offer the occupant reduced heating bills and a lower carbon footprint. It’s built with energy efficient materials by our experienced team of builders, and is situated on one of our most popular developments. Oaktree Gardens is the ideal place in which to bring up a family, close to many local amenities and enhanced by many green areas.”
“We expect there to be lots of interest in this former show home,” said Lynn.
