Working with emotions in negotiations is the subject of this month’s Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

Human beings are emotional creatures and emotions are present wherever they interact. Negotiations are no exception.

Malcolm Currie of Strathesk Resolution will offer key insights into how to see and manage emotions during negotiations big and small.

He founded the company after 11 years as a union negotiator, engaging with employers in private, public and third sectors.

Malcolm also developed expertise in negotiation, partnership, resolving disputes and tackling individual cases, skills grown from 15 years advising and influencing countryside managers over land-management and joint projects.

He is a visiting lecturer at Queen Margaret University, delivering undergraduate modules on mediation and negotiation and on collective bargaining for their MSc in Negotiation. He also delivers training on conciliation of collective labour disputes for the International Labour Organisation, most recently in Albania, Serbia, Georgia, Malaysia and Greece.

The event is on August 31 (8:30 to 10:30) at The Beacon, Gorebridge Community Development Trust, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge EH23 4TT. The price is £15 ex VAT (members) and £20.00 ex VAT (non-members)

