The “Every Body Moves” initiative, created to encourage more physical activity among the disabled community, has named Scottish Paraclimbing, as its latest club of the month winner.

Para climbers turned out in force at their base at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, Ratho, for a presentation ceremony.

Secretary Ian Flockhart said: The club currently has around 25 active members. At a guess it started with just under 10 (after being founded by Keith Lynch in 2018).

“Over the years since inception we have had over 75 climbers pass through the club.

“Many are still climbing, but are now located in other parts of the country or in some cases abroad.

“We lost many members during Covid, a big disruptor in many ways. Some people moved away, others are still reluctant to mix in groups, etc. but it’s picking up back to and beyond its pre-Covid level.

“We have members with a huge range of disabilities, such as loss of limb, sight loss, MS, learning disabilities and autism. Everyone is able to climb within their own goals, and see improvement over the weeks.

“The award is from a GB wide organisation developed by ParalympicsGB and Toyota so we’re delighted to have been selected for the award.”

Louise Gillespie, Regional Manager with Scottish Disability Sport, praised the club on their achievements. She said: “It’s fantastic that the Scottish Paraclimbing Club have received the ‘Every Body Moves’ Club of the Month. It’s wonderful to recognise the hard work and commitment of the participants, coaches and volunteers at the EICA and also showcase the breadth of opportunities available for people with a disability across the East of Scotland.”

