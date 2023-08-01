The “Every Body Moves” initiative, created to encourage more physical activity among the disabled community, has named Scottish Paraclimbing, as its latest club of the month winner.
Para climbers turned out in force at their base at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, Ratho, for a presentation ceremony.
Secretary Ian Flockhart said: The club currently has around 25 active members. At a guess it started with just under 10 (after being founded by Keith Lynch in 2018).
“Over the years since inception we have had over 75 climbers pass through the club.
“Many are still climbing, but are now located in other parts of the country or in some cases abroad.
“We lost many members during Covid, a big disruptor in many ways. Some people moved away, others are still reluctant to mix in groups, etc. but it’s picking up back to and beyond its pre-Covid level.
“We have members with a huge range of disabilities, such as loss of limb, sight loss, MS, learning disabilities and autism. Everyone is able to climb within their own goals, and see improvement over the weeks.
“The award is from a GB wide organisation developed by ParalympicsGB and Toyota so we’re delighted to have been selected for the award.”
Louise Gillespie, Regional Manager with Scottish Disability Sport, praised the club on their achievements. She said: “It’s fantastic that the Scottish Paraclimbing Club have received the ‘Every Body Moves’ Club of the Month. It’s wonderful to recognise the hard work and commitment of the participants, coaches and volunteers at the EICA and also showcase the breadth of opportunities available for people with a disability across the East of Scotland.”
Calls for “utterly unreliable” Lib Dem leader to go
Scottish Lib Dem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, is under pressure to consider his position after it emerged he did not receive special dispensation to hold a public meeting which attracted a 1,000 strong crowd and broke Covid regulations. The Scottish Government branded claims that the August 2020 meeting in Edinburgh’s Gyle Park had been green-lighted…
Continue Reading Calls for “utterly unreliable” Lib Dem leader to go
Norman is Portobello Bowling Club champ
Norman Macleod is this year’s men’s champion at Portobello Bowling Club after beating Brian Sinclair in a final marked by Graeme Brodie with Tommy Gray on scoreboard. The presentation ceremony was an occasion when tribute was paid to Green Ranger Billy Kilgour for the excellent condition of the playing surface at the Lee Crescent club.
Working with emotions explained
Working with emotions in negotiations is the subject of this month’s Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Human beings are emotional creatures and emotions are present wherever they interact. Negotiations are no exception. Malcolm Currie of Strathesk Resolution will offer key insights into how to see and manage emotions during negotiations big and small. …
Capital Coffee – Arrivals and Departures
The coffee scene in Edinburgh, as elsewhere, is constantly in flux. New places are opening all the time, while others depart. In particular, we have seen Black Sheep Coffee spread its tentacles throughout the city centre. New Black Sheep branches are due to open on Princes Street and Shandwick Place in the coming weeks, while…
What the Culture Vulture will be up to in August
As I write my copy for August, I’m coming out the other side having contracted Covid-19 for the third time, which has rather put a dampener on my social excursions but here’s what’s on my radar for new openings and happenings this month. Foodies Festival, 4 – 6 AugustKnown as Gastro-Glastonbury, Foodies Festival, the UK’s…
Continue Reading What the Culture Vulture will be up to in August
Fund raised for stricken speedway rider
A fund-raising page has been set up to help the wife of speedway rider Thomas Jørgensen to travel to his bedside in Central Scotland. The 31-year-old Danish-born rider (pictured by Keith Hamblin) crashed riding for Berwick Bandits in their 49-41 defeat at Edinburgh Monarchs at Armadale on Friday in a Cab Direct Championship match. The…