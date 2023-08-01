Norman Macleod is this year’s men’s champion at Portobello Bowling Club after beating Brian Sinclair in a final marked by Graeme Brodie with Tommy Gray on scoreboard.
The presentation ceremony was an occasion when tribute was paid to Green Ranger Billy Kilgour for the excellent condition of the playing surface at the Lee Crescent club.
Calls for “utterly unreliable” Lib Dem leader to go
Scottish Lib Dem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, is under pressure to consider his position after it emerged he did not receive special dispensation to hold a public meeting which attracted a 1,000 strong crowd and broke Covid regulations. The Scottish Government branded claims that the August 2020 meeting in Edinburgh’s Gyle Park had been green-lighted…
Scottish Paraclimbing picked as club of the month
The “Every Body Moves” initiative, created to encourage more physical activity among the disabled community, has named Scottish Paraclimbing, as its latest club of the month winner. Para climbers turned out in force at their base at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, Ratho, for a presentation ceremony. Secretary Ian Flockhart said: The club currently has…
Working with emotions explained
Working with emotions in negotiations is the subject of this month’s Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Human beings are emotional creatures and emotions are present wherever they interact. Negotiations are no exception. Malcolm Currie of Strathesk Resolution will offer key insights into how to see and manage emotions during negotiations big and small. …
Capital Coffee – Arrivals and Departures
The coffee scene in Edinburgh, as elsewhere, is constantly in flux. New places are opening all the time, while others depart. In particular, we have seen Black Sheep Coffee spread its tentacles throughout the city centre. New Black Sheep branches are due to open on Princes Street and Shandwick Place in the coming weeks, while…
What the Culture Vulture will be up to in August
As I write my copy for August, I’m coming out the other side having contracted Covid-19 for the third time, which has rather put a dampener on my social excursions but here’s what’s on my radar for new openings and happenings this month. Foodies Festival, 4 – 6 AugustKnown as Gastro-Glastonbury, Foodies Festival, the UK’s…
Fund raised for stricken speedway rider
A fund-raising page has been set up to help the wife of speedway rider Thomas Jørgensen to travel to his bedside in Central Scotland. The 31-year-old Danish-born rider (pictured by Keith Hamblin) crashed riding for Berwick Bandits in their 49-41 defeat at Edinburgh Monarchs at Armadale on Friday in a Cab Direct Championship match. The…