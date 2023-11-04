It was fair but dull leaving Edinburgh. Crossing the River Forth at Queensferry you could see darker clouds over to the right. The twisty coast road is never appealing, and worse when you think there may be rain in the dark clouds at journey’s end.

Nearing Kirkcaldy, the mist emerged, shrouding the floodlights at Starks Park, home of Raith Rovers FC. Through the traffic lights at Morrisons and the fig lifted but the drizzle started.

It was that wetting drizzle and so we drove into the car park at the Promenade and dives straight into the boot for the wet weather gear.

More than 50 anglers, some of them seasoned competition fishermen and international competitors, had beaten me to it and they were spread along the beach from near the car park to the harbour. The Iain Reid Memorial fishing competition had returned.

Twelve months ago organisers had to find another venue as storms lashed the Kirkcaldy prom. Not this time. Hardly a breath of wind was evident and the sea conditions were considered good by experts.

However, there was a drizzle and the gloom which came with it. Camera gear had to be shielded from the wet and from one angler who objected to my taking pictures on the beach. We moved on.

Towards the town, chilled, soaked fingers had to wrestle with lugworm and mackerel bait for the three hook flapper rigs which many anglers seemed to have adopted.

The first lines entered the surf at 10am and not long after, at the end of the beach near Morrisons, Steve Sergbine, originally from Sunderland a resident of Dunfermline for many years, saw his rod jerk and seconds later pulled a beautiful bass of around 3lb through the waves.

Alan Brown, chairman of the East Lothian-based Bass Rock Shore Angling League, marked Steven’s card and he had another rig ready to cast. Back it went along with hopes of more.

Steve won last weekend’s Arbroath Winter Cod open, fished in horrible conditions, and was obviously keen to add another title to his CV and he eventually won his zone in the match on Day One.

Along the beach the tom-tom drums were beating with reports of a sizeable flounder being landed. Scottish iternational, Buffy McAvoy, Aberdeen-born but now living in Edinburgh, confirmed she had measured a 30cm flounder. Things were hotting up, particularly at the Morrisons end of the beach.

Thankfully, the rain relented and the strong field, which included Mike Horn, president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) and Alan Combe, a member of the gold medal winning team in the Home Internationals held in Wales in the summer, kept plugging away, looking for fish.

Dog walkers and cyclists were curious to know why so many anglers had suddenly appeared on the beach. Yes, locals do fish the area regularly, but not in such big numbers.

One elderly gentleman was uninterested. He was more concerned with keeping his home fire burning, collecting wood and coal washed up on the beach by the recent strong winds.

He asked: “Could you do me a favour and take that bucket of coal up to the path?” No problem. As for the anglers, no results are in from Day One yet, but many have decamped to Leven where Day Two will be held.

Mike Horn looking at his rod tip on Kirkcaldy beach during the Iain Reid Memorial. Picture Nigel Duncan

View along the crowded beach at Kirkcaldy. Picture Nigel Duncan

Stevie Burns from Prestonpans measures a fish with James Ogilvie from Haddington ready to jot down the length. Picture Nigel Duncan

Steve Sergbine looks at his rod tip on the way to his section win at Kirkcaldy. Picture Nigel Duncan

Steve Sergbine checks his measure with marker Alan Brown of West Barns in East Lothian looking on. Picture Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...