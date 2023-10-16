Keith Logan of Heriot AC won the Champion of Champions title for the second time in two years, beating 59 other competitors on the day at teh Lake of Menteith.

The angler from Gifford (pictured right with sponsor Dale Robertson from My Fishing Flies) qualified as one of the top six fishermen from each of the ten Saturday heats of the Scottish Club Championship and there were concerned faces competitors saw the strength of the westerly wind that was pushing the waves onto the beach when they arrived.

Fortunately, the wind moderated and, by early afternoon, conditions were near perfect. The anglers took full advantage netting 339 trout for 729lb 13.4oz. Six fish brought to the scales were over 4lb with the heaviest being 5lb 8oz.

Logan hooked 12 fish for 28lb and he started fishing over the shallow water markers where he picked up fish on a FAB and two cormorants on a 12ft tip line. When the wind dropped he moved to The Cages area where he took the remainder of his fish on dry flies.

Second with 13 trout for 25lb 11.6oz was Greig Davie from Leslie in Fife representing Albacats. He took his fish in The Cages area where he was fishing two boobies on a Di5.

Third with 12 trout for 24lb 7.7oz was the Scotland team manager, Derek Keenan, of Saltire FF who lead the Scottish team to an overwhelming victory in the Autumn international at the Lake of Menteith in September. He started at Shear Point but quickly moved to the Lochend area and fished cormorant on a midge tip line. He later switched to dry flies.

