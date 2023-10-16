Two Stellar Monarchs Acadmey riders were on the podium in the National Development League Riders’ Championship at Workington.

The event was won by home rider Connor Bailey with 15 points but Max Clegg was runner-up after a run-off after collecting 12 points during the meeting.

Third was Jacob Hook (pictured) who also earned 12 points.

In the Championship Knockout Cup Final, Scunthorpe Scorpions edged Poole Pirates 47-43 in the first leg. Ryan Douglas top scored for Scorpions with 13 points and ZachCook was best for Pirates with 14 points.

The second leg is in Dorset on Wednesday.

