Two Stellar Monarchs Acadmey riders were on the podium in the National Development League Riders’ Championship at Workington.
The event was won by home rider Connor Bailey with 15 points but Max Clegg was runner-up after a run-off after collecting 12 points during the meeting.
Third was Jacob Hook (pictured) who also earned 12 points.
In the Championship Knockout Cup Final, Scunthorpe Scorpions edged Poole Pirates 47-43 in the first leg. Ryan Douglas top scored for Scorpions with 13 points and ZachCook was best for Pirates with 14 points.
The second leg is in Dorset on Wednesday.
Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs.