Half term high jinks

Trying to keep children occupied during the half term break? We have some ideas about how to do that over here.

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival is now underway and runs until 29 October with a programme of 125 events all of which are priced at a maximum of £10 with family events priced at £5. There are events all week mainly based at the Scottish Storytelling Centre. On Saturday one of the family events is an outdoor excursion Macastory’s Caddie Capers

Join the Old Town Caddies as they take you on a Greatest Hits tour of Auld Reekie in story, song and rhyme. You’ll meet characters such

as Deacon Brodie and Aggie the Fish Wife as the caddies lead you through the cobbled streets and closes to share the secrets of old Edinburgh with you! Interactive storytelling with the ever-entertaining Macastory.

11.30am (1hr) £5 per person | 5+The event involves walking on hilly terrain. 11.30am (1hr)

We had a look at the free exhibition called Monarchs of the Glen at Dovecot Studios on Infirmary Street where curator Ben Reiss talked to us about it – read more here

Heritage Walk

On Saturday 21 October there will be a heritage Walk beginning at 2pm from Nelson Hall EH8 9QZ and ending at The Causey with tea, coffee and biscuits at 56 North. Keith Smith a raconteur and historian will lead the walk. Email info@thecausey.org to book.

Causey Development Trust is a charity committed to putting people back at the heart of The Causey, a street in Edinburgh’s Southside, by transforming it into a space that everyone can enjoy.

“Currently dominated by vehicles and a redundant, unsightly traffic island, The Causey has the potential to be a fine civic space that draws attention to and respects its heritage.

“By reconfiguring The Causey we will promote everyday walking and cycling while giving local people, students and visitors an attractive and accessible space that can be used for community-inspired events, neighbourliness, socialising and simply soaking up the historic surrounds.”

A visualisation of the south side of The Causey

Sports section

Our sports articles cover a range of different disciplines from bowls to rugby and ice hockey.

Over the last few days there have been many articles about bowling, hockey, football, ice hockey and triathlon. If you are a local sports club then send us your news or get in touch.

Read more here

Roadworks and road closures

While the roads will be quieter this week due to half term there are roadworks being carried out all over the city as normal. For the weekly list read this article here.

Subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our October issue is now published. You may subscribe to receive your own copy by mail by clicking on the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...