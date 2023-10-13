The Monarchs of the Glen is designed to tie in with the return of the Landseer painting to the new Scottish galleries at the National, as well as marking 150 years since the artist’s death.

Dovecot Studios’ new exhibition Monarchs of the Glen: From Whisky to Wes Anderson, celebrates the international history of a Scottish icon.

Ben Reiss Exhibitions Manager and Curator at Dovecot Studios PHOTO © 2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Ben Reiss Exhibitions Manager and Curator at Dovecot said: “What people will see is just some of the many re-uses that the Monarch image has had across Scotland and across the world. We’ve got everything from Scottish whisky to the shortbread tins of course, Baxter’s soup, but also more obscure perhaps uses like American Insurance and American butter.”

The painting ‘The Monarch of the Glen’ by Edwin Landseer has inspired people around the world since the 19th century, being reproduced and re-interpreted many times. The four walls of Dovecot’s tapestry studio balcony in Edinburgh are dedicated to exploring images derived from this familiar and romantic image of the highlands.

Ben Reiss took a walk around the balcony with us explaining the various images on the way.

The display is presented in four sections. Firstly ‘Landseer and the Monarch’ introduces the life and career of the Victorian artist and how reproducing the Monarch image was always a key to its story. Visitors will learn about how the painting was initially commissioned and its journey through private collections, before being secured for public ownership in 2017.

The second section, ‘The Monarch’s Many Lives’, explores how popular recognition of the painting has inspired continuous commercial and artistic reinventions as well as its use in film and television. These include the works of Compton Mackenzie, Ronald Searle, John McGrath, Ross Sinclair and Julian Calder.

Dovecot’s post-modern tapestry is the focus of the third section – ‘After, After, After Monarch of the Glen’. Commissioned in 2012 in collaboration with art director and graphic designer Peter Saville, and Paul Stolper Gallery, the tapestry is Dovecot’s representation of the iconic painting. This section considers how Landseer’s work ultimately inspired the Dovecot tapestry, using Peter Saville’s evocative print of 2002.

The final section highlights more recent attitudes to the rural landscape in Scotland, and the complex and evolving perception of deer like the Monarch, which is far removed from Landseer’s romantic vision.

Dovecot director, Celia Joicey said: “It’s fantastic to be able to showcase this iconic exhibition.

“We are delighted to have the tapestry ‘After, After, After Monarch of the Glen’ on show for the first time since 2016 highlighting Scotland’s commitment to traditional skills and craft – and who knows this exhibition may inspire the next contribution to the long list of ‘The Monarch of the Glen’ reproductions.”

Curator Christopher Baker said: “This exhibition gives visitors the chance to explore the complicated and fascinating history of this marketing marvel and contested symbol of Scotland.

“Having an exhibition dedicated to one of the most celebrated paintings of the 19th century and its enduring influence is a wonderful way to celebrate Landseer’s mark on popular culture.”

There will be a talk on 24 October when Christopher Baker and Celia Joicey will talk about all things ‘Monarchs of the Glen’.

Monarchs of the Glen: From Whisky to Wes Anderson

Open 14 October – 2 March 2024 | Tapestry Studio Viewing Balcony | Limited Hours | Free Admission

More information here.

