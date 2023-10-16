Portobello Beach (pictured) is the venue for the first round of the Edinburgh Shore League winter series which runs from this month to December.

The first leg is on October 27 and fishing on all legs is from 7pm to 10pm and registration from 6pm to 6.15pm. Leg one registration is at Tumbles Car Park EH15 1DR.

Leg two is at Newhaven’s Western Harbour on November 3 and registration is at Western Harbour Way EH6 6PG.

Newhaven also hosts the third leg on November 17 with registration at Western Harbour Place EH6 6NG.

The entrants return to Portobello for leg four on November 24 with registration at Promenade View EH15 2ES.

Marine Esplanade is the venue for leg five and the sat nav location is EH6 7DP. It’s the same place for the penultimate round on December 22 with the final leg at Newhaven on December 29 with registration at Western Harbour Way EH6 6PG.

The best five scores will count and entry for each match will be £10 and it is pre-book only.

Prizes are sponsored by the Edinburgh Angling Centre/Fishing Megastore with vouchers valued at £100, £60 and £40 for the top three anglers and tackle manufacturer, Cox and Rawle, are providing vouchers to the value of £50, £30 and £20.

Ian Campbell, the organiser and also manager of the Edinburgh Angling Centre, said that the matches have been registered with the Penn Sea League.

Elsewhere, Iain Reid’s two-day Memorial Match is confirmed for November 4 and 5. The Saturday session is from 10am to 2pm at Kirkcaldy and the second from 11am to 3pm at Leven.

Registration for both days is from 8am to 9.30am and the end car park at Kirkcaldy Promenade and there are 50 pegs available.

Lugworm and mackerel are the only baits allowed and there are prizes for the first, second, third and fourth and the heaviest flat fish. Entry is £40 and that is for the two days and Penn Sea League points are on offer. Contact David Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe on 07872 899791.

The annual cod league is co-hosted by Mike Horn, president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA), and his son Chris, who were both part of the gold medal winning team in the Home International in Wales earlier this year, and details have now been confirmed.

The first leg of five will be on Saturday, November 18, with other legs on Saturday, December 2, Saturday, January 13, Saturday, January 20 and Saturday, February 3.

The venue is Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse and entry is £10 and fishing in the first leg is between 15.30 and 20.30 with registration from 14.00 to 14.30 at the Victoria Car Park, Arbroath. All leave at 14.30.

Fishing in the second leg is from 17.00 to 22.00 and registration is also at the Victoria Car Park. All leave at 16.00. Times for the rest of the legs will be confirmed later and SFSA rules apply.

Meanwhile, Stewart Falconer and Allan Saunders are organising the Arbroath Winter Cod Open on October 28 with fishing from 3pm to 9pm and registration at Victoria Car Park, Arbroath from 2pm to 2.15pm. Boundaries are from Carnoustie to Ferryden. Weigh in is 9pm to 10pm and it is one rod and three hooks maximum.

The three heaviest bags and heaviest fish are among the prizes and high tide is 14.40 (5.44 metres) with low tide 20.37 (1.04 metres). Call Falconer on 07759 379978 or Saunders on 07387 655760 for details.

