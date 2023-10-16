Karen Jack, owner of Loganlea Fishery (pictured), confirms that this will be the final week of the 2023 season and they are open for bookings only. They are closed on Wednesday, October 18. Call 01968 676329.

Glencorse Reservoir boss Bill Taylor confirms that he will close for the season on Saturday, October 21.

At Allandale Tarn fishing is now from 9am until 6pm daily except Tuesday when they are closed. Phone 01506 873073 for bookings.

Bowden Springs near Linlithgow reports good catches with B Smith hooking into six and a best of 4.5lb and S Matthew five including a splended 7lb brown trout.

At Millhall near Polmont anglers have been enjoying success on lures, notably black or dark coloured. The fish were deeper in the water when the rain was heavy, but came up much closer to the surface when it eased off or stopped.

R Whitelaw returned eight fish on a black lure, J Appleton recorded seven fish on lures and diawl bachs. D Harvey returned a rainbow estimated well into double-figures and fishery secretary Bill Sutherland returned 15 fish, mainly on damsel and Ally McCoist patterns.

