Millhall near Polmont hosted a fundraiser on behalf of the Scottish Disabled Fly Fishers Association which raised over £800 towards next year’s international team.

The competition winner was B Gair with N Burns in second place and R Gibson third.

Thankfully, the weather gods have relented and anglers enjoyed two fine and mild days last weekend. There were some cracking results reported.

Fabs, eggs and shimmies fished on the bung were really successful with loads of fish showing in the top layers of water, although pulled damsels and rabbits also accounted for lots of fish.

P Mellor and A King both recorded over 20 fish each on the bung and pulled lures. They were returned R Weir and G King recorded 19 and 18 fish respectively, again on the bung.

Allandale Tarn near West Calder remind anglers that they are now fishing 9am to 4pm and they will be remaining open this winter, weather permitting, and fishing will be available four days a week from December.

At Bowden Springs near Linlithgow, there has been good sport with regulars Billy Wilson and Graham Munro tempting ten each on cormorant, diawl bach, buzzer and snatcher. Blly’s best fish were a 12lb brown and 10lb rainbow.

B Wallace netted seven, best 5lb, on yellow dancer and Mr Elliot six, his best an 8lb rainbow and 6lb brown.

The five-acre bait pond has also been fishing well and among the best returns was one from Phil Cole who hooked into a 4.5lb brownie.

Drumtassie near Blackridge are hosting a fund raiser for the Scottish Youth Fly Fishing Team on Saturday, December 9 with prizes for first, second and third and the £30 entry includes lunch. Fishing 9am to 4pm and contact Drumtassie on 07939 249481 for more details.

Finally, Lake of Menteith report that it has been another fine week for fishing and the best of the boat returns was 26 (Matty Wilson and Co) with a rod average of 7.2 per angler.

Best areas are Buzzer Beds, Gateside and Malling Shore and The Gap is also suggested as an area to probe

