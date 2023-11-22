Award-winning Irish singer Christine Tobin will play a concert in St Peter’s Church, Linlithgow on Friday 1 December following the successful London launch of her latest album, Returning Weather.

Website The Arts Desk described Dublin-born Tobin’s performance at the recently opened World Heart Beat venue as “enchanting” and London Jazz News cited the singer as “a true original”.

Having first come to national attention with the Celtic-jazz group Lammas, where she sang alongside the Dundee-born poet and guitarist Don Paterson, Tobin released her first album under her own name, Aililiu, in 1995.

She has since released a further eleven albums, including the critically acclaimed Sailing to Byzantium, which featured her settings of poems by W B Yeats and a guest appearance by Irish film actor – and Tobin’s former drama teacher at school – Gabriel Byrne.

A winner of the BBC Jazz Award for Best Vocalist in 2008 and Jazz Vocalist of the Year at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards in 2014, Tobin is also the holder of a Herald Angel award for her performance at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013.

Tobin will be appearing in Linlithgow with her partner, guitarist Phil Robson who has worked with Barbra Streisand, Dame Cleo Laine and former James Brown saxophonist Maceo Parker, among other leading musicians.

“It’s nearly ten years since I last sang in Scotland,” says Tobin. “I’m particularly looking forward to playing in St Peter’s Church because I’ve heard a lot of great things about it from musician-friends who have been there.”

