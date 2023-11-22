

The fixture planners could not have arranged a better game to end the first-half of the Premiership than first v second. Western Wildcats, who have 21 points from eight starts, entertain Watsonians, the defending league champions, and the Edinburgh side have won all of their nine fixtures to date for a maximum 27 points.

Keith Smith’s pace-setting squad have scored 61 goals and let in five. Western have netted 35 and conceded eight.

Elsewhere, third-placed The University of Edinburgh, visit Hillhead who are ninth and the students have 19 points from eight fixtures. They are favourites to pick up three points after winning four and drawing one of their last five. Hillhead have won once and drawn another but lost three.

Grange Edinburgh Ladies are also on their travels. The fourth-placed squad visit sixth-placed GHK who have 13 points from eight starts, having scored 27 goals and lost five. Grange have 17 points having scored 28 goals and let in 11.

The Capital combine have won three and drawn one of their last five but GHK have won four and lost only once, a 1-0 defeat at Watsonians last weekend.

Inverleith, who are second bottom of the 12-strong league, host seventh-placed Uddingston looking to snap a disappointing run having lost their last five. Uddingston have lost three of their last five.

However, the Lanarkshire combine have scored 14 goals and lost 32. Compare that to Inverleith who have scored two and let in 36.

Bottom club Gordonians host eighth-placed The University of St Andrews while Clydesdale Western, who are fifth, host Glasgow University who are third bottom.

Fixtures: women’s Premiership: Clydesdale Western v Glasgow University; Gordonians v University of St Andrews; Western Wildcats v Watsonians (14.00, Auchenhowie); GHK v Grange Edinburgh Ladies (14.15, Old Anniesland); Hillhead v The University of Edinburgh (15.30, Upper Windyedge); Inverleith v Uddingston (16.00, Peffermill).

FLASHBACK: Edinburgh University v Watsonians

