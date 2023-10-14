Jika Nyirenda slotted ten minutes from time to claim a narrow 1-0 victory for The University of Edinburgh against stuffy GHK at Peffermill.
Chances were are a premium and the Scottish international took full advantage of a late opening to claim the three points in a game which was largely played out in midfield.
The students coach Sam Judge reminded observers that she has a new, young team with around a dozen new players who have yet to gel and the sauad are continuing to work hard in training to find the right blend.
Judge, a former Scottish international, would, however, like her players to gamble more in and around the D and she said: “People need to realise that we are a young team. We have good players, but they have to gel and they are trying hard.”
Amy Brodie is soon to make her return to action and Judge said: “There is competition for places here and that keeps everybody on their toes.”
The squad captain, Katie Swanson, sister of Scottish international, Laura, had, she said, a “brilliant” game against the Glasgow club and Judge added: “She leads from the front.”
Elsewhere, champions Watsonians won 6-0 at Glasgow University thanks to a treble from Sarah Jamieson and singles from Emily Dark, Ailsa Small and Katie Maccallum and Western Wildcats thrashed bottom club Gordonians 10-0 in the North-East while Grange went to difficult opponents in the University of St Andrews and earned a a 2-0 victory.
PICTURES from The University of Edinburgh v GHK by Nigel Duncan at Peffermill
