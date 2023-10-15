Grange remain in pole position in the men’s Premiership thanks to a road win at Grove Menzieshill and coach Stevie Grubb praised the Tayside team’s goalkeeper, Steven McIlravey, for keeping the score down to 3-1.

Grubb added: “We played some nice hockey in our build-up play with us identifying and exploiting the space wide and high on the pitch.

“The Menzieshill goalkeeper made a number of very good stops to keep the score to just three.”

Grange maintained their perfect record and move on to 18 points from six starts but The University of Edinburgh are tucked in behind on 15 points from one game less.

Hamish imrie’s men are the league’s top scorers with 29 goals for and only three against with Western Wildcats in third position with nine points but from only four games as they missed a weekend to compete in the EuroHockey League in Barcelona.

Clydesdale are fourth on seven points also from four games but a welcome 3-2 victory for Watsonians at Peffermill, coming from 1-0 down early, Uddingston scoring from a close in tap in at the near post, moves them into fifth spot also on seven points but from six games.

Uddingston, under new coach Tom Hyndman, are sixth with six points from five starts with Inverleith seventh on six points from the same number of games.

All the Kelburne v Hillhead result is not recorded on the Scottish Hockey website so these lower positions could change once it arrives.

Uddingston visit Peffermill to play Watsonians. By Nigel Duncan

Watsonians captain Tom Swarbrick goes for the ball. Picture by Nigel Duncan

All eyes on the ball as it goes over the bar. Picture Nigel Duncan

Coach Tom Hyndman issuing instructions pre-match. Picture Nigel Duncan

Warm-up for Uddingston at Peffermill by Nigel Duncan

Focus for Uddingston (blue shirts) and Watsonians at Peffermill. Picture Nigel Duncan

