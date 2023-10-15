Manchester United and Hibs squads confirmed for David Gray’s testimonial.

Hibs welcome Manchester United to Easter Road on Sunday to celebrate the career of their legendary former player David Gray.

Gray, who was a product of Manchester United’s academy will come up against some of his ex-teammates in the match that has been organised for the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the 35-year-old joining the club in 2014.

Gray went on to have 126 appearances for Hibs and will be most remembered for scoring that famous winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup Final against Rangers, ending the clubs agonising 114 year wait to win the oldest trophy in Association Football.

After retiring in June 2021 Gray joined the Hibs first team coaching staff where he has been a mainstay ever since, stepping in as interim boss on three separate occasions following the sacking of former managers.

Gray was kept on when new head coach Nick Montgomery joined Hibs last month saying in his media unveiling at the time “He is the perfect candidate to work alongside myself and Sergio Raimundo my assistant.”

Some of “Sir” David’s former teammates playing for Manchester United include Champions League winners Darren Fletcher and Wes Brown and former Hibees who also came through the youth system at United such as Michael Stewart and John Rankin.

The Hibs select team contains legends who were part of that Cup Winning squad in 2016 like Darren McGregor, Marvin Bartley and Conrad Logan as well as former Easter Road youth products Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker.

The match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 15 October and tickets can still be purchased for £10 at: https://www.eticketing.co.uk/hibernianfc/EDP/Event/Index/3582

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 15/05/2021 Hibs and Celtic play out an end of season goalless draw in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Callum Napier This author does not have any more posts.

Like this: Like Loading...