Fife Flyers let slip a 2-0 lead to go down 3-2 after a shootout to in-form Belfast Giants in a titanic struggle at the Fife Ice Arena in the Elite League.

It took 23 minutes to break the deadlock when Teemu Pulkkinen scored on the power play and Lucas Chiodo made it 2-0 after 46 minutes.

But Giants, sponsored by Stena Line, hit back when Ben Lake scored unassisted just over a minute later and the visitors levelled on the power play from Mark Cooper with less than four minutes left.

The game went into overtime and Flyers claimed they had scored but a video review indicated that the puck had not crossed the goal line and Cooper scored in the shootout to claim the extra point.

