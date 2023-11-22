Organiser Ian Campbell is taking names for Match 4 of the Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling League which takes place at Portobello Beach on Friday, November 24.

This match is at the Joppa end of the beach and registration is from 6pm to 6.15pm at Promenade View EH15 2ES with fishing from 7pm to 10pm. Sponsors are Edinburgh Angling Centre, The Fishing Megastore and Cox and Rawle.

Campbell said: “There have been reports of a good few fish about at Portobello lately with flounder, whiting, dab, codling, coalfish and rocking all being caught.

“Hopefully, the weather behaves and we have another good one.”

Last week, Match 3, produced another fantastic night with Fife-based Gus Brindle winning with 39 fish for 908 points with Edinburgh angler David Cooper, the defending champion, second with 40 fish for 883 points and Gavin Owen from Tyneside third with 36 fish for 831 points during three hours of fishing at Newhaven.

Match 2 also at Newhaven produced stunning returns with winner Gordon Lyall (Edinburgh) catching 51 fish, Neil Cutler (Tyneside) 43 fish and Gavin Owen 42 fish.

Meanwhile, there is still time to book your place on Mike and Stewart’s East Fife pegged open match on Elliot Beach near Arbroath on Saturday, November 25 from 3pm to 8pm.

Registration is from 1pm to 2pm at the Railway Bridge Car Park and there is an 18cm size limit. Entry is £15 and there will be two zones and a maximum of 50 pegs.

Booking only and call Stewart on 07759 379978 or Mike on 07912 842665 to book.

PICTURE: Portobello Beach looking towards Joppa. Picture by Nigel Duncan

