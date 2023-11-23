The northbound carriageway of the A1 towards Edinburgh will be closed at Wallyford Junction from 8.00pm until 5.30amon the night of Friday 24 November, to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out essential repairs to the road surface.

A diversion route will be signposted via the A6094 westbound through Whitecraigs to join the A68 at Salter’s Road Junction, continuing northbound to join the A720 at Millerhill Junction, then eastbound to rejoin the A1 at Old Craighall Junction. This diversion will add approximately three minutes and half a mile to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “The condition of the road surface on the northbound A1 near Wallyford has deteriorated, so we need to close the carriageway overnight to allow us to carry out essential repairs.

“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding. If you do need to use this route on the night of 24 November, our advice is to plan ahead and allow a few extra minutes for your journey.”

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times.

Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on Twitter/X at @trafficscotland.

