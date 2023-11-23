Meet Nigel, a one-year-old collie cross full of youthful energy and enthusiasm.

Nigel is a friendly lad, always eager to say hello to everyone he meets. He can live harmoniously with children aged 14 and above, offering a bundle of joy and playfulness to an active family.

This happy boy loves the great outdoors, where he can explore and burn off his energy. Nigel is looking for an active owner who can take him on exciting adventures. His happiness peaks when engaged in play, especially with his favourite toys.

A garden would be a dream come true for Nigel, providing the perfect space for zoomies and endless rounds of fetch. While Nigel enjoys meeting and greeting other friendly dogs on walks, he would like to be the sole pet in his forever home.

Nigel is not just an energetic pup, he’s also a sweet boy with a reservoir of love to share. His affectionate nature shines when he cozies up with his family for a well-deserved fuss at the end of the day. Being a total foodie, Nigel joyfully accepts treats, showcasing his intelligence by performing tricks for tasty rewards.

Fully housetrained, Nigel would thrive best with someone at home for most of the day, providing the companionship he craves. Ready to make a great addition to his new home, Nigel is eagerly awaiting a family to embark on adventures and share in the joy he brings.

If you think you could provide a home for Nigel or any of the 40+ dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact us on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more info.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested should email Volunteer Coordinator at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

Nigel

