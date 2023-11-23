One week to go

There is just one week left to see Witches in Word, Not Deed at Central Library. The last day to visit the exhibition is Thursday 30 November. Pick up an exhibition leaflet at the library entrance and follow the trail map marking the stories of these Scottish women accused of witchcraft under the Witchcraft Act of 1563.

The exhibition is a memorial to the 4,000 people who were prosecuted wrongly for witchcraft in Scotland. Most were women and the display asks the viewer to remember the lives of the victims “with dignity and compassion”.

Get your Christmas Trees here – by bike

The Cycling Gardeners will deliver your Christmas tree by cargo bike and can be delivered to your door.

Fill out your contact details here.

Black FryDay

There is some pretty innovative marketing going on down on Henderson Row where the lovely people at L’Alba D’Oro are putting their own stamp on all the Black Friday deals out there to tempt you.

If you buy online then you can benefit from their Black FryDay offers….

“From Tuesday 21st until Friday 24th November, we will be offering a 20% discount on all online orders over £20.

This offer is only available to our mailing list as a thank you for subscribing.

Enter discount code BLKFRY20 at checkout for your 20% discount.

Offer is only available on online collections via our website at www.lalbadoro.com

See you soon and enjoy!”

All that Jazz

The Scottish Jazz Weekend begins tomorrow with three days of music celebrating the cream of Scottish jazz, from established names to the stars of the future. Some of the events have just a handful of tickets left.

Check out the programme on the website. Here are a couple of suggestions for Friday night:

Ewan Hastie Trio

Friday 24 November, 6pm | St Bride’s Centre

“The best bass soloist I’ve heard at his age – ever!” – that’s how Tommy Smith describes Ewan Hastie. He is fast making his mark on the UK music scene, becoming the first Scot to win the BBC Young Jazz Musician last year. Hastie’s skills in jazz improvisation and creativity are balanced by the mastery of Tom Gibb’s touch and melodic sensibility on piano and supported by the wizardry of Stephen Henderson’s versatility on drums, creating a modern and mature sound.

Colin Steele: Joni Mitchell | Ben Shankland & Lucy-Anne Daniels

Friday 24 November, 9pm | St Bride’s Centre

Acclaimed trumpeter Colin Steele returns with his much-loved homage to Joni Mitchell. The legendary singer/songwriter celebrates her 80th birthday in November, so now is the perfect time to revisit these magnificent interpretations of her greatest hits.

Opening the evening, pianist Ben Shankland and singer Lucy-Anne Daniels perform music influenced by traditional folk song, bound together by improvisation and storytelling.

