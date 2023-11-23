On Saturday afternoon there will be a free celebration of St Cecilia, the patron saint of music and musicians, with four hours of free music at the hall bearing her name at 50 Niddry Street.

The current running order, which may be subject to change, is as follows

1pm – 1:30pm Little Big Horns

Little Big Horns is a saxophone quartet perhaps unusually made up of 5 members (plus guests on occasion) who bring a depth of musical talent and experience with them. Little Big Horns are based in Edinburgh and are a group who enjoy each others company and play a wide range of music. From jazz to the charts, swinging past classical and TV/film on the way, variety (and fun) are the only constants.

1:30pm – 2pm Bristo Community Concert Band

Variety is definitely the spice of life with BCCB. We hope you enjoy a range of music from film/theatre, swing and jazz to the classic concert pieces – because that’s what we love to play. BCCB is a non-auditioning band based in the heart of the city with members who bring a depth and variety of musical experience with them. We welcome anyone who is (or used to be) a woodwind, brass or percussion player. If you like what you hear, come and join us.

2pm – 2:30pm Let’s Sing led by Penny Stone, a dementia focused community singing group based in Musselburgh.

2:30pm – 3pm Accidental Joe

Accidental Joe play their own songs and tunes featuring guitar, clarinet and vocals. Their influences include folk, jazz and classical music. Their repertoire includes new songs and jazz influenced instrumental tunes.

3pm – 3:45pm Tour of museum galleries / Break

3:45 – 4:15pm Recovery Through Music

Recovery Through Music is a haven where recovery meets rhythm. It is within the sanctuary of Saint Cecilia’s Concert Hall that people in recovery connect, explore their creative sides, and build self-confidence through music. The heart of the program beats with regular meetings, captivating performances, and enlightening workshops—all highlighting the therapeutic force of music.

This initiative welcomes individuals who’ve left music behind due to addiction but also friends and families who are keen musicians. Here, members are embraced and inspired to rekindle their musical passions, sharing their unique stories, and coming together in a spirit of collaboration and co-creation.

Beyond their regular gatherings, the music group steps into the limelight with this public performance to showcase their musical talents but also share the stories of recovery with a wider audience.

4:15 – 4:45pm Shamanic Songs by Maimouna Ly

For thousands of years, sacred sounds and songs have been used by Shamans, priests, priestesses, healers, therapists as instruments of immense power and potential, not only for healing but also for spiritual development. Join our beautiful sacred space for an inner journey with the sounds of sacred songs, ancestors’ songs to deeply relax your mind, body, and spirit as the waves of instruments and voice sound frequencies cleanse, clear and harmonise your being, bringing peace and alignment with your soul. Relax to the beautiful sounds of shamanic Drum, Tibetan bowls, rain sticks, Kalimba Thumb Piano, voice channelling and many other instruments…

About Maimouna: Maimouna is a Healer from generations of Healers in her family, and a Shaman. She is also an intuitive Artist and a Writer. A woman committed to love, life, and the natural world, the same world we will leave to the next generations. She thrives on writing, singing, dancing, listening to music, and restoring her energy balance in nature in quiet and peaceful environments.

