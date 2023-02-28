It’s a big week for fishermen in the Lothians. Linlithgow Loch re-opens on Wednesday, March 1 for the season and several others are set to follow soon.

Morton Fishings, now under new management, re-opens after three years on Friday and boss Sandy Mabon has made a number of radical changes and given the fishery a facelift. He is also re-stocking with 3.2tonnes of trout this week.

A day later, Loganlea (pictured) boss Karen Jack re-opens her popular fishery in The Pentlands above Flotterstone and three more are set to re-open this month.

Jack’s near neighbour at Glencorse, Bill Taylor, is in operation again from March 18 but Iona Allan, boss of Allandale Tarn near West Calder, is set to remove the padlocks on her water on March 11.

And we hear that Bangour Fishery near Uphall will be back in operation on March 23.

