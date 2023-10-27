Linlithgow Loch has re-opened after seven weeks following an algae bloom, but the official end of their season is the end of October.

That’s why bosses of the Forth Area Federation of Anglers (FAFoA), who run the fishery, confirm they have asked for an extension until the end of November and they hope that they have a decision from Historic Scotland soon.

Secretary Tom Lambert said that they closed on September 7 but the water is now clear and he is hopeful of an extension as one was granted last year.

Then, the FAFoA opened on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and he said that the extension proved really worth while.

Nearby, Jordan Faulds had a great day at Bowden Springs where he landed ten trout on an egg suspended under a bung.

And at Polmont, S Pozzi returned 17 fish during his session at Millhall with S Harper hooking into 14 and B McCracken and W Brownlie returning 12 fish each. M Hays had nine fish and L Fisher and R Roden returned eight fish each.

A spokesman said: “As the end of our season draws near, and the weather gets cold and wet, the loch rebuts this by continuing in fine form, with plenty of quality fish coming to the net.

“It was noticeable this week that the shallows at the golf club end of the loch were holding large quantities of fish which were making their presence known by showing frequently on the surface.

“This was borne out on the catch returns of successful anglers who reported lots of activity in this area.”

Floating and midge-tip lines were the order of the day in the shallower water, with a variety of flies, from buzzer, cormorant, diawl bach and bloodworm to blob, egg, damsel and small rabbits all accounting for fish.

Intermediate and sinking lines also worked well in the deeper parts, sharing the same assortment of flies.

Tom Lambert, secretary of the Forth Area Federation of Anglers at the boat pontoon at Linlithgow. Pictue Nigel Duncan

Linlithgow Loch at sunset courtesy of Angus Laing

A proud angler holds a prize specimen hooked in Linlithgow Loch. Contributed by Forth Area Federation of Anglers

Part of the extensive boat pontoon at Linlithgow Loch. Picture Nigel Duncan

