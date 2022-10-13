The Pike Anglers Alliance for Scotland (PAAS) held their annual Grand Slam event at the Black Loch when 34 anglers fished, in teams of two, with the winners being determined by the total combined length of their top pike, perch and trout. All fish were returned, unharmed.



Jason Walls and Andrew Weir retained the trophy with a 90cm pike, a 55cm trout and a 30cm perch. Jamie Armstrong landed a new personal best with a pike weighing over 20lb. All anglers caught fish, eight out of the 17 teams completed the grand slam and one angler had a total of 20 pike to the boat.

PAAS hold exclusive rights to the pike fishing on the Black Loch and anyone wishing to join the club should email Blair Davidson at memsec@esoxscotland.co.uk.

Upcoming events for the club include trips to the Lake of Menteith, Linlithgow Loch, Loch Leven and the Pike Angler of the Year competition.

The latest round of the PAAS Daiwa Lure League was held at Loch Leven and 30 anglers fished in bright conditions. Fishing was difficult and most boats blanked. Those who stuck it out were rewarded as the pike came on the feed in the last hour.



Top angler was Liz Fenton who landed four double-figure fish after trying almost every lure she had before, in desperation, she dug out an ancient one hidden at the bottom of her box. It is now very tight at the top of the table with only two league events left.



Elsewehre, Sam Hayhurst, an Edinburgh-based nurse, who recently fished in the Scottish Ladies team qualifiers, hooked into a brown trout estimated to be between 12lb and 15lb fishing with the Dunfermline Artisans Club at Linlithgow Loch. She said: “I never thought I’d ever be able to successfully play and bring in one of these beauties.”



At Black Loch near Falkirk the fishery is now closed on Monday and Tuesday and open from 9am to 4.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday. Ring 07527254811 for bookings message on Facebook.

PICTURE: Stewart McMath with a pike hooked during a PAAS competition. Contributed by PAAS

