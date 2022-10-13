The Scottish Art Sale itself takes place at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JX on Wednesday 19 October.

At the heart of the sale is a wonderful collection of 12 works by the Scottish Colourist George Leslie Hunter (1877-1931) – professionally known as Leslie Hunter – assembled over many years by the artist’s cousin Arthur Leyden who was born and raised in Argyll before moving to the US where he became a successful businessman.

Arthur supported Hunter throughout the latter’s career and the collection spans all the key periods of the artist’s creative life.

Bonhams – Scottish Art Sale, Bonhams Auction House, Edinburgh, 13th Oct 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Highlights of the Leyden collection of the works of Leslie Hunter include:

‘The Blue Teacup’, circa 1928-9. The work was painted in Arthur Leyden’s apartment in New York while Hunter was staying with his cousin preparatory to his first one-man exhibition in the city. Estimate: £80,000-120,000.

‘Still life with Roses’ and ‘Japanese print’. This is one of only two known still lifes featuring a Japanese print and was executed in 1921-22. It was bought by Leyden during a visit to Scotland from his home in New York in 1924. 60,000-80,000.

‘Still life with Candlestick’, circa 1928-9. Another work painted in Arthur’s New York home and included in the New York exhibition of Hunter’s work in 1929. The artist specifically signed this painting with the addition of ‘G’ to his name, because to Arthur and his family, he was always known as George. Estimate: £70,000-100,000.

‘Portrait of Arthur Leyden’. Painted in 1913, the work is refreshingly different and modern in tone, as is Hunter’s increasingly adept use of fluid brushwork and colour to build form, contours and personality. There is no denying Arthur’s expression is confident, interested and engaged with his cousin the artist. Estimate: £12,000-18,000.

The photocall also features Still Life, an early work by Jack Vettriano. The painting is a gift from the artist to UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and proceeds of the sale will go to support UNHCR’s relief work for people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine. Believed by the artist to be the only still life he ever painted, the work is estimated at £10,000-15,000.

Like this: Like Loading...