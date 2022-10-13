Midlothian’s Deputy Provost, Connor McManus, has been named this year’s Young Councillor of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Cllr McManus was recognised at the LGIU Scotland and CCLA Awards in Dundee.

The ceremony heard Connor, 23, has had to fight for recognition and respect as he starts his career as a councillor “partly because of his youth and partly because of his high profile in the LGBTIA+ community.”

Cllr Connor McManus, Depute Lord Provost

The awards presenter said: “Facing these challenges they say means Connor has already grown into a fantastic councillor.

“As well as taking on the role of deputy provost and equalities champion in Midlothian Council the culture change he has inspired means that in Midlothian it is the first time a young person’s voice has been directly at the table involved in policy making.

The LGUI Scotland (Local Government Information Unit) and CCLA (a fund manager for councils and charities) Awards were held at Caird Hall by the hosts Dundee City Council on Wednesday night.

Connor said: “I was delighted to receive this award, particularly given the tough competition from across the country.”

“The LGiU judging panel highlighted the work that I have carried out to make sure that young and LGBT+ voices are heard in the council.

“I’m really pleased that I’ve been able to hit the ground running to make that happen, but there is still much more to do.”

“They also highlighted the work that I do locally in my own ward, and I hope that as well as making my own community proud that I can inspire other young people to become more engaged in the work that the council does.”

by Marie Sharp

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Like this: Like Loading...