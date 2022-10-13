Midlothian’s Deputy Provost, Connor McManus, has been named this year’s Young Councillor of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony.
Cllr McManus was recognised at the LGIU Scotland and CCLA Awards in Dundee.
The ceremony heard Connor, 23, has had to fight for recognition and respect as he starts his career as a councillor “partly because of his youth and partly because of his high profile in the LGBTIA+ community.”
The awards presenter said: “Facing these challenges they say means Connor has already grown into a fantastic councillor.
“As well as taking on the role of deputy provost and equalities champion in Midlothian Council the culture change he has inspired means that in Midlothian it is the first time a young person’s voice has been directly at the table involved in policy making.
The LGUI Scotland (Local Government Information Unit) and CCLA (a fund manager for councils and charities) Awards were held at Caird Hall by the hosts Dundee City Council on Wednesday night.
Connor said: “I was delighted to receive this award, particularly given the tough competition from across the country.”
“The LGiU judging panel highlighted the work that I have carried out to make sure that young and LGBT+ voices are heard in the council.
“I’m really pleased that I’ve been able to hit the ground running to make that happen, but there is still much more to do.”
“They also highlighted the work that I do locally in my own ward, and I hope that as well as making my own community proud that I can inspire other young people to become more engaged in the work that the council does.”
by Marie Sharp
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Hearts’ goalscorer in Tuscany, Stephen Humphrys (pictured left in training by Nigel Duncan), a surprise pick ahead of Lawrence Shankland for the game against Fiorentina, said it was a painful night because of the 5-1 defeat in Italy. And the straight-talking, Oldham-born forward added: “We wanted to come here and get some redemption from the…
Continue Reading Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
It’s been a disappointing week for Scottish teams in Europe, with Celtic and Rangers both going down, and the sorry story continued when Hearts suffered a similar fate in Florence, losing 5-1. The Edinburgh side lost four goals in a nightmare first half, but recovered to net early on in the second and were far more competitive in…
Continue Reading Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
Edinburgh school pupils blocked from accessing YouTube in school
Edinburgh pupils have been blocked from accessing YouTube in school after some were caught viewing ‘concerning material’ on their devices. Following the move youngsters have called on the council to restore access to the video sharing platform without delay, with several reaching out to councillors to emphasise the important role the site plays in visual learning and…
Continue Reading Edinburgh school pupils blocked from accessing YouTube in school
Poignant tribute to NHS Covid ward staff unveiled at Surgeons Hall
On Thursday three surgeons who shared their extraordinary experiences of working on Covid wards during the pandemic have been given a first glimpse of the life-sized sculptures their stories helped to inspire. The artwork, which was created by renowned sculptor Kenny Hunter and commissioned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), was…
Continue Reading Poignant tribute to NHS Covid ward staff unveiled at Surgeons Hall
‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
Dovecot presents this major exhibition of inspirational 20th century fashion knitwear in Scotland for the first time. KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood features over 150 inspirational knitwear pieces from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield. Highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear, post-war Hollywood-style knits, and 1950s cocktail sweaters, 1960s crochet, 1970s Bill Gibb,…
Continue Reading ‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
City firm promotes new partner
Balfour+Manson has promoted Michaela Guthrie to Partner from 1 November, increasing the number of partners at the firm to 23. Michaela Guthrie initially joined the firm as a trainee in 2014 and has specialised in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury law since 2015. She is accredited by the Law Society as a Specialist in Medical…