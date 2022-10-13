Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the Leader of the House, Penny Mourdaunt, to find time in Parliament to debate the ongoing future flight paths for Edinburgh Airport.
The impasse over new proposals has already lasted nearly six years with several consultation processes and redrawn proposals by the airport.
Ms Jardine wants to find a solution for residents who want clarity over a final outcome.
The previous plans which Edinburgh Airport submitted were rejected by the Civil Aviation Authority in October 2018. The whole process had to be restarted and go through the new five stages which are part of the national air space planning known as CAP1616.
Ms Jardine said: “I know that both the communities affected and the airport have already been through years of consultation and want to see a conclusion as quickly as possible.
“This has been a point of frustration for my constituents, particularly in Cramond where noise and air pollution are problems.
“That is why I have called for this debate in Parliament to have a collaborative discussion and find a solution to this long standing issue.”
Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Hearts’ goalscorer in Tuscany, Stephen Humphrys (pictured left in training by Nigel Duncan), a surprise pick ahead of Lawrence Shankland for the game against Fiorentina, said it was a painful night because of the 5-1 defeat in Italy. And the straight-talking, Oldham-born forward added: “We wanted to come here and get some redemption from the…
Continue Reading Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
It’s been a disappointing week for Scottish teams in Europe, with Celtic and Rangers both going down, and the sorry story continued when Hearts suffered a similar fate in Florence, losing 5-1. The Edinburgh side lost four goals in a nightmare first half, but recovered to net early on in the second and were far more competitive in…
Continue Reading Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
Edinburgh school pupils blocked from accessing YouTube in school
Edinburgh pupils have been blocked from accessing YouTube in school after some were caught viewing ‘concerning material’ on their devices. Following the move youngsters have called on the council to restore access to the video sharing platform without delay, with several reaching out to councillors to emphasise the important role the site plays in visual learning and…
Continue Reading Edinburgh school pupils blocked from accessing YouTube in school
Poignant tribute to NHS Covid ward staff unveiled at Surgeons Hall
On Thursday three surgeons who shared their extraordinary experiences of working on Covid wards during the pandemic have been given a first glimpse of the life-sized sculptures their stories helped to inspire. The artwork, which was created by renowned sculptor Kenny Hunter and commissioned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), was…
Continue Reading Poignant tribute to NHS Covid ward staff unveiled at Surgeons Hall
‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
Dovecot presents this major exhibition of inspirational 20th century fashion knitwear in Scotland for the first time. KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood features over 150 inspirational knitwear pieces from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield. Highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear, post-war Hollywood-style knits, and 1950s cocktail sweaters, 1960s crochet, 1970s Bill Gibb,…
Continue Reading ‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
City firm promotes new partner
Balfour+Manson has promoted Michaela Guthrie to Partner from 1 November, increasing the number of partners at the firm to 23. Michaela Guthrie initially joined the firm as a trainee in 2014 and has specialised in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury law since 2015. She is accredited by the Law Society as a Specialist in Medical…