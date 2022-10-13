Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the Leader of the House, Penny Mourdaunt, to find time in Parliament to debate the ongoing future flight paths for Edinburgh Airport.

The impasse over new proposals has already lasted nearly six years with several consultation processes and redrawn proposals by the airport.

Ms Jardine wants to find a solution for residents who want clarity over a final outcome.

The previous plans which Edinburgh Airport submitted were rejected by the Civil Aviation Authority in October 2018. The whole process had to be restarted and go through the new five stages which are part of the national air space planning known as CAP1616.

Ms Jardine said: “I know that both the communities affected and the airport have already been through years of consultation and want to see a conclusion as quickly as possible.

“This has been a point of frustration for my constituents, particularly in Cramond where noise and air pollution are problems.

“That is why I have called for this debate in Parliament to have a collaborative discussion and find a solution to this long standing issue.”

