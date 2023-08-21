Buyers encouraged to ring the bell to luxury riverside flats

AN independent home builder has opened its walk-through apartment at a highly anticipated housing development in East Lothian.

The Wireworks site, set on the banks of the River Esk in Musselburgh, is developer Dundas’ flagship site – and will feature 180 stylish, high-spec one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

After releasing a number of the properties for reservation, the Livingston-based firm has now launched a mock-up apartment for potential buyers to view – enabling those interested the chance to visualise the luxurious space.

The opening of the walk-through apartment coincides with the launch of Dundas’ on-site sales cabin which will allow potential buyers to discuss their options in-person with the revamped sales team.



Fronting the customer service operations at The Wireworks is newly hired Development Manager, Phil Dean, who has expressed his excitement at the opening of the sales cabin and walk-through apartment.

Phil said: “After a surging level of interest in these impressive apartments, it will be great to invite customers on-site.

“Being able to discuss opportunities in further depth should ease and facilitate home buying for customers, making it a more enjoyable and exciting process.

“I’m looking forward to showing off this outstanding development and discussing exactly what buyers want out of their new homes so we can make them feel great.”

The Wireworks currently has seven plots available across blocks two and three of the development, starting from £269,995.

Each apartment is equipped with an en suite and a balcony, as well as a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

Hive-controlled heating, contemporary kitchens with SMEG appliances, Porcelanosa bathroom tiling and hyperoptic broadband are some of the high specification features within the properties.

The Wireworks is a £35 million redevelopment of the former Brunton Wireworks site in Musselburgh and will bring to market a range of high-spec one to three-bedroom apartments.

Designed by Michael Laird Architects, The Wireworks is inspired by the location’s industrial heritage, while the contemporary homes have been designed to be practical, light-filled and spacious.

Dundas has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.

The award-winning Scottish property developer’s main aim is to always make the buying process one that’s smooth and stress-free. To learn more about The Wireworks, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks

Staff Reporter

