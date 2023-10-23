THREE CHARITIES TO BENEFIT FROM PETTYCUR BAY CHRISTMAS MARKET

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, Fife has listed the three local charities set to benefit from its forthcoming Christmas Market taking place on Saturday 4 November, between 11am and 3pm.

The Holiday Park has teamed up with a number of local stallholders throughout the Kinghorn and Burntisland community in aid of the RNLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Wolf Hirschhorn Trust.

Held in the Holiday Park’s Images Entertainment suite, the market will be the first festive market of the season to be held in the area.

Janet Murray, General Manager of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park said: “Our staff are busy making up a range of fantastic festive hampers which we are going to raffle on the day to add to the total raised for the local charities.

“Along with mince pies and mulled wine, Face painters, and a Free “Rocking Rudolf”, our stall holders have some amazing “shop local” products and homemade items to sell.”

www.pettycur.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...