A week of business related events is arranged in November when Fife Council Economic Development will support the “What Forth Green Freeport Means for Fife” event.

The morning event is recommended for local businesses, key partners and investors keen to understand the potential of the Forth Green Freeport.

The strategically located Forth Green Freeport is billed as an opportunity for Fife and Scotland, to deliver a just transition to net zero, attract inward investment, build international trade and export capability, and to create high quality and well-paid jobs. Forth Green Freeport offers a unique business environment with proposed incentives, simplified customs processes, as well as wider supply chain opportunities and place-based investment.

With the ports of Rosyth and Burntisland located within the Forth Green Freeport location and with the outer boundary taking in much of the local area, the Forth Green Freeport is set to be a significant economic driver for Fife.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 8 November 2023

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline

Key Highlights:

Presentation: Hear about the proposed vision and objectives for Forth Green Freeport and an overview of the opportunities this could provide for supply chain, future investors and job creation.

Networking: Connect with fellow business leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders who share your interest in the Forth Green Freeport forging valuable partnerships and collaborations.

Panel Discussion: Engage with a panel of key partners who will share their expertise and insights.

Interactive Q&A: Have questions or need further clarification? Our interactive Q&A session is your chance to seek clarity on more of the specifics of the Forth Green Freeport project. We are accepting questions in advance of the event. Please submit these tofifemeansbusiness@fife.gov.uk with the subject “Forth Green Freeport Event”.

For more information and to book your place visit:

Like this: Like Loading...