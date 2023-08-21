Applications are now being taken for free guided tours of the Forth Road Bridge, hosted by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland.

The tours will take place on Saturday 23 September as part of Doors Open Days, Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating places which are otherwise inaccessible to the public.

Guided minibus tours will depart every 15 minutes from the bridge office in South Queensferry. Tours will last one hour, stopping at points of interest along the deck before visiting one of the anchorage chambers on the north side of the bridge, where the main cables are anchored into the rock. Commentary will be provided by experienced members of staff from BEAR Scotland.

There will be no charge for the tours, however donations to charity will be welcomed. All money raised at the event will go to BEAR Scotland’s national charity partner Alzheimer Scotland.

Members of the public can apply for places on the tours by visiting www.bearscot.com/doorsopenday.

Numbers are limited and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The Forth Bridges exhibition at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre will also be open to the public from 9am until 5pm, featuring special exhibits and educational activities. Advance booking is not necessary for the exhibition, or to take a walk across the bridge.

Queensferry Crossing

In addition everyone who attends either a bridge tour or the exhibition will have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the top of the Queensferry Crossing’s main towers.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s Operating Company Representative for South East Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day after the success of last year’s event.

“We’re also pleased to be raising money for a great cause in Alzheimer Scotland.

“Our guided minibus tours will give the public a rare chance to visit parts of this famous bridge normally hidden from view, and to hear from experienced members of staff who have worked on the structure for many years.

“The exhibition in the Contact and Education Centre will be open, so everyone is welcome to come along and find out more about these amazing bridges, whether or not you have a place on a tour.

“Everyone who attends will have the chance to enter a charity raffle to experience the incredible view from the top of the Queensferry Crossing – a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Like this: Like Loading...