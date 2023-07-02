The Harvest Garden in Morningside is closing down after four decades of serving the community there with gorgeous flowers and delicious chocolates.

Owners Zahid and Shabana have made the sad announcement on Instagram.



🚨 Important Announcement: Shop Closing Down 🚨

Dear valued customers and community,

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved business, The Harvest Garden.

We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support, loyalty, and friendship throughout the last 40 years. This decision has been incredibly difficult for us, as we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a thriving business that serves our community.

Unfortunately, we find ourselves facing circumstances beyond our control that have forced us to make this heart-wrenching choice. Recent decisions, entirely out of our hands, have had a significant impact on our ability to continue operating, our health and our safety. While we wish we could continue serving you, our hands are tied, and we must bring this chapter to a close.

We want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated and hardworking staff (both past and present), whose commitment and passion have been instrumental in making our business a success. They have been the heart and soul of our business, and we are truly grateful for their unwavering dedication. Unfortunately they will all be made redundant but we will do our best to support them.

To our suppliers and partners, we extend our heartfelt thanks. Your support has been integral to our growth and success, and we are grateful for the relationships we have forged.

In the coming days, we will be organizing a closing down sale to liquidate our remaining stock. We encourage you to stop by and take advantage of the special discounts as our way of saying thank you for your continued support. Every purchase made will help ease the transition during this challenging time.

While this closure marks the end of an era, We will cherish the memories we have created together and look forward to spending some well earned time with my wife and family.

Once again, we extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, love, and loyalty. Please continue to support local businesses, as they are the lifeblood of any vibrant community.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

With profound sadness and immense gratitude,

Zahid & Shabana









