Dennis Elkins has been passing his life as an ordinary ageing, married, straight white American dad. Humdrum.
But the reality is rather different and events bring the seeming certainties crashing down.
Three solo shows deftly woven together, provide unique lenses through which we join Mr Dennis on his quest to find life’s answers. A master storyteller, Dennis Elkins takes us on a rollercoaster of emotions as he navigates the speed bumps of life, including the death of his beloved son and coming out as gay at 50.
Each powerfully told story explores distinct themes and events. Sometimes dark or underpinned by sadness the trilogy is powered by the immense humour and humanity of a man with an insatiable curiosity about the world and the forces that make us.
A Trilogy: box. (comedy): Mr Dennis wants to know why our identity is so bound up in possessions. Do we throw away our loved ones with their things when they die? Childlike wonder, adult cynicism and Shakespearean gravitas combine as he tackles these questions and more.
A Trilogy: bag– (political theatre): Refusing to join the Old-White-Guys Club, Mr Dennis takes a jaunty sprint across India in search of a divine life-affirming epiphany. Clutching a guilt filled backpack he travels in trains, tuk-tuks and taxis in the hope of solving the mysteries of middle age and to scatter his son’s ashes.
A Trilogy: blood (line) (musical theatre, LGBTQ+): Mr Dennis is convinced hard work and god-fearing obedience to the rules will be rewarded with a happy home, good job, white picket fence, and 2.3 children. It’s a riotous voyage tracking down the culprits responsible for rocking his dreamboat. A solo musical replete with original songs to make you laugh, cry and celebrate casting free from “normal”.
Dennis made his Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2019 with box. which The Wee Review praised as “a touching reflection on our obsession with things”. The 2020 online@theSpaceUK season featured a shortened video version of bag– entitled anything to declare, mr. dennis. British Theatre Guide praised Dennis’ performance as “perceptive but gentle”. In 2021 online@theSpaceUK featured the shortened version of box. called are you boxed in mr. dennis?,described by British Theatre Guide as “compelling” and “an intensely personal monologue” defined by its “raw, honest presentation”.
A Trilogy: box.
- Venue: theSpace@Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre (Venue 53)
- Time: 16:20
- Dates: 7, 10, 15, 18, 23, 26 August
- Duration: 55 minutes
- Ticket prices: Full price £12, concessions £10, student and OAP £8
- Advisory: Age 14+
- Warnings: Use of gunfire sound effects
- Tickets from https://tickets.edfringe.com
A Trilogy: bag–
- Venue: theSpace@Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre (Venue 53)
- Time: 16:20
- Dates: 4, 8, 11, 16, 19, 21, 24 August
- Duration: 55 minutes
- Ticket prices: Full price £12, concessions £10, student and OAP £8
- Advisory: Age 14+
- Tickets from https://tickets.edfringe.com
A Trilogy: blood (line)
- Venue: theSpace@Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre (Venue 53)
- Time: 16:20
- Dates: 5, 9, 12, 14, 17, 22, 25 August
- Duration: 55 minutes
- Ticket prices: Full price £12, concessions £10, student and OAP £8
- Advisory: Age 14+
- Tickets from https://tickets.edfringe.com
Tag Tennis on trial at Meadowbank
Schoolchildren from across Edinburgh, all in Primary 4, have taken part in a pilot ‘Tag Team’ tournament at Meadowbank Stadium developed in partnership between Tennis Scotland and The City of Edinburgh Council. The format consisted of two boys and two girls in a team, with players competing in singles match-play against other schools. Players played two…
Trams will help everyone to get to Edinburgh this Royal Week
Edinburgh’s tram system will play a vital role in helping locals and tourists make the most of the Royal visit this week. On Wednesday 5 July, members of the public are being urged to gather on the Royal Mile during the first royal visit since the Coronation and the tram operator reminds everyone that trams…
Continue Reading Trams will help everyone to get to Edinburgh this Royal Week
Dunbar rugby minis tournament – the winners
Dunbar Rugby Club’s annual minis tournament, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, attracted over 450 children aged P3-P7 from Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Borders to Hallhill Sports Centre. Winners were Primary 3 – Haddington; Primary 4 – North Berwick; Primary 5 – Dunbar; Primary 6 – Dunbar; Primary 7 – Haddington. Prizes were presented…
Continue Reading Dunbar rugby minis tournament – the winners
Housing partnership renewed to build on previous success
Social landlords and procurement organisation have already collaborated on 258 projects Housing leaders have renewed a crucial partnership – after revealing the successes it has delivered to Scotland’s market for affordable and accessible homes. Since it was launched in 2018 the partnership has allowed Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) to support and collaborate with the Scottish Federation of…
Continue Reading Housing partnership renewed to build on previous success
SWPL fixture list announced
The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) have announced the fixtures for the 2023/24 ScottishPower Women’s Premier League (SPWPL) and SPWPL 2 seasons which begin on Sunday 13 August. The opening round of ScottishPower Women’s Premier League fixtures will involve reigning champions Glasgow City playing at home to Hibernian. It means that new Hibs boss, Grant…
The Floral Clock commemorates 100 years of The Flying Scotsman
This design on this year’s Floral Clock in Princes Street Gardens commemorates 100 years of the Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive. The team of three gardeners planted 50,000 flowers and plants in the last seven weeks to create the clock which will now bloom until October. There are 20 different plants included…
Continue Reading The Floral Clock commemorates 100 years of The Flying Scotsman