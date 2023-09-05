Top performing arts students take centre stage at graduation ceremony

One of Scotland’s leading performing arts schools is celebrating its latest cohort of aspiring performers.

MGA Academy marked the achievements of its 2023 graduating class in a ceremony held at Mansfield Traquair. The event saw the graduates joined by their families, faculty and friends as they celebrated their achievements.

This year’s graduating class of 66 students successfully completed rigorous training to attain BA (Hons) Degrees in Acting, Musical Theatre and Dance for Commercial Performance.

Renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional training in the performing arts, MGA nurtures young talents, and prepares them for promising careers in the entertainment industry.

The school is Scotland’s only fully accredited performing arts college, holding Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD) certifications.

Marcella Macdonald, Principal of The MGA Academy said: “Graduation marks the beginning of an exciting journey for all our graduates as they step into the professional world of performing arts.

“We are immensely proud of each one of our graduating students and their outstanding achievements during their time at The MGA Academy.

“Their hard work and dedication have been evident in every performance and project they’ve undertaken during their time at the academy. We have no doubt that they will go on to make a positive impact in the world of performing arts.

“This year’s graduating class marks the end of an era as this will be the final cohort who will graduate from our Balgreen Campus as we move to our new headquarters in Livingston.”

The Livingston campus is set to welcome its first intake of students in September, marking the beginning of a new era for The MGA Academy.

The move to the purpose-built 30,000 sq ft campus will allow the centre to triple its student intake to more than 500 and to extend its educational programme to 11 BA degrees, two post-graduate Masters degrees, and strengthen foundation courses.

It will retain its footprint in Edinburgh, with its existing Balgreen campus becoming a dedicated hub for junior age groups between 4 and 18, with Livingston the focus for college, degree level and postgrad students.

To read more about the talented students at the MGA academy of Performing Arts, please visit their website here: The MGA Academy of Performing Arts

