Balfour+Manson has promoted Michaela Guthrie to Partner from 1 November, increasing the number of partners at the firm to 23.
Michaela Guthrie initially joined the firm as a trainee in 2014 and has specialised in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury law since 2015. She is accredited by the Law Society as a Specialist in Medical Negligence Law and as a Senior Litigator by the Association for Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL).
Michaela has extensive experience in complex and high-value Medical Negligence cases involving birth injuries sustained by both mother and child, acquired brain injuries, spinal injuries, delay in diagnosis and surgical negligence. She has succeeded in cases involving failures to obtain informed consent and deaths following incorrect medical treatment. Michaela also has experience in Personal Injury cases and Fatal Accident Inquiries.
Ms Guthrie said: “I am passionate about helping clients who have suffered a tragic loss or an injury through no fault of their own. It is a privilege to help people find a way through often very challenging times in their lives and to obtain the life-changing compensation that they deserve. I take great pride in providing a compassionate and proactive service to my clients and in achieving the best result I can for them.
It is a great source of pride for me to have specialised in this very important area of law and to have done that as part of such a fantastic team. I’m thrilled to have been promoted to Partner at Balfour+Manson where this area of law has been synonymous with the firm’s growth and development.”
Elaine Motion, Executive Chairman of Balfour+Manson said: “I am delighted that we have been able to promote Michaela to Partner and warmly congratulate her. Medical negligence cases can be demanding, challenging and complex. It’s an area of law which requires a very high level of empathy, personable engagement, and professionalism. Michaela is very attuned to these sensitivities when dealing with a raft of intricate and often emotionally challenging circumstances.
It is proof once again that Balfour+Manson continues on a path to nurture and develop our rich pool of talent that delivers unparalleled service to clients through their deep expertise and our renowned collaborative teamwork approach.”
Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Hearts’ goalscorer in Tuscany, Stephen Humphrys (pictured left in training by Nigel Duncan), a surprise pick ahead of Lawrence Shankland for the game against Fiorentina, said it was a painful night because of the 5-1 defeat in Italy. And the straight-talking, Oldham-born forward added: “We wanted to come here and get some redemption from the…
Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
It’s been a disappointing week for Scottish teams in Europe, with Celtic and Rangers both going down, and the sorry story continued when Hearts suffered a similar fate in Florence, losing 5-1. The Edinburgh side lost four goals in a nightmare first half, but recovered to net early on in the second and were far more competitive in…
Edinburgh school pupils blocked from accessing YouTube in school
Edinburgh pupils have been blocked from accessing YouTube in school after some were caught viewing ‘concerning material’ on their devices. Following the move youngsters have called on the council to restore access to the video sharing platform without delay, with several reaching out to councillors to emphasise the important role the site plays in visual learning and…
Poignant tribute to NHS Covid ward staff unveiled at Surgeons Hall
On Thursday three surgeons who shared their extraordinary experiences of working on Covid wards during the pandemic have been given a first glimpse of the life-sized sculptures their stories helped to inspire. The artwork, which was created by renowned sculptor Kenny Hunter and commissioned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), was…
‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
Dovecot presents this major exhibition of inspirational 20th century fashion knitwear in Scotland for the first time. KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood features over 150 inspirational knitwear pieces from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield. Highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear, post-war Hollywood-style knits, and 1950s cocktail sweaters, 1960s crochet, 1970s Bill Gibb,…
Jardine calls for debate over flight paths at Edinburgh Airport
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the Leader of the House, Penny Mourdaunt, to find time in Parliament to debate the ongoing future flight paths for Edinburgh Airport. The impasse over new proposals has already lasted nearly six years with several consultation processes and redrawn proposals by the airport. Ms Jardine wants to…
