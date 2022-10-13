Balfour+Manson has promoted Michaela Guthrie to Partner from 1 November, increasing the number of partners at the firm to 23.

Michaela Guthrie initially joined the firm as a trainee in 2014 and has specialised in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury law since 2015. She is accredited by the Law Society as a Specialist in Medical Negligence Law and as a Senior Litigator by the Association for Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL).

Michaela has extensive experience in complex and high-value Medical Negligence cases involving birth injuries sustained by both mother and child, acquired brain injuries, spinal injuries, delay in diagnosis and surgical negligence. She has succeeded in cases involving failures to obtain informed consent and deaths following incorrect medical treatment. Michaela also has experience in Personal Injury cases and Fatal Accident Inquiries.

Ms Guthrie said: “I am passionate about helping clients who have suffered a tragic loss or an injury through no fault of their own. It is a privilege to help people find a way through often very challenging times in their lives and to obtain the life-changing compensation that they deserve. I take great pride in providing a compassionate and proactive service to my clients and in achieving the best result I can for them.

It is a great source of pride for me to have specialised in this very important area of law and to have done that as part of such a fantastic team. I’m thrilled to have been promoted to Partner at Balfour+Manson where this area of law has been synonymous with the firm’s growth and development.”

Elaine Motion, Executive Chairman of Balfour+Manson said: “I am delighted that we have been able to promote Michaela to Partner and warmly congratulate her. Medical negligence cases can be demanding, challenging and complex. It’s an area of law which requires a very high level of empathy, personable engagement, and professionalism. Michaela is very attuned to these sensitivities when dealing with a raft of intricate and often emotionally challenging circumstances.

It is proof once again that Balfour+Manson continues on a path to nurture and develop our rich pool of talent that delivers unparalleled service to clients through their deep expertise and our renowned collaborative teamwork approach.”

