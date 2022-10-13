Dovecot presents this major exhibition of inspirational 20th century fashion knitwear in Scotland for the first time.

KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood features over 150 inspirational knitwear pieces from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield.

Highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear, post-war Hollywood-style knits, and 1950s cocktail sweaters, 1960s crochet, 1970s Bill Gibb, 1980s Vivienne Westwood and 1990s Julien MacDonald.

The exhibition charts important designers and the influence of art movements such as Modernism, Pop, Punk and Deconstruction alongside new knitwear technologies and design innovation.

‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ will be on at Dovecot Studios from 15 October 2022 – 11 March 2023

Booking details can be found here

Exhibition organised by the Fashion and Textile Museum, London

