On Thursday three surgeons who shared their extraordinary experiences of working on Covid wards during the pandemic have been given a first glimpse of the life-sized sculptures their stories helped to inspire.
The artwork, which was created by renowned sculptor Kenny Hunter and commissioned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), was unveiled at a ceremony held within the medical College’s grounds.
Believed to be the first memorial in Scotland dedicated to NHS staff who worked through Covid-19, it marks the compassion and resilience of NHS staff during this period, depicting four healthcare workers in scrubs as they experience a moment of reflection at the end of a shift after working with Covid patients.
Crafted by sculptor and lecturer Kenny Hunter, this sculpted figure group is entitled ‘Your next breath’ and was conceptualised after spending time speaking with surgeons who had been redeployed to work with Covid patients during the early stages of the pandemic.
During Kenny’s discussions with surgeons and RCSEd council members Professor Michael Griffin, Clare McNaught and Nirmal Kumar, the sculptor captured the mix of strong emotions healthcare workers were experiencing during this challenging and exhausting period.
Kenny, Lecturer at Edinburgh College of Art, said: “The unveiling of the sculpture has been the culmination of over two years of concentrated work and its narrative is based on the testimonies of those who worked on Covid wards, so I’m extremely thankful to each of those who opened up to me about their experiences.
“The contribution of healthcare workers throughout the pandemic to our communities cannot be understated.
“It has been a real privilege to be involved in such an important memorial which I hope symbolises our collective gratitude toward all NHS healthcare workers and their selfless actions.”
The memorial was initially modelled in clay and then cast into resin, and was previewed at this stage by King Charles III in June, before being cast in bronze and installed in the grounds of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
Clare McNaught, Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon, and Vice President-Elect of RCSEd, whose conversations with Kenny helped inspire the artwork, said: “Seeing the sculptures in-situ like this has been incredibly emotional.
“Kenny has taken the emotions my colleagues and I were experiencing at the time, which were a real mixture of darkness and light, and transformed them into this stunning piece of art. I think the life-sized figures are very impactful. As a viewer, they really make you stop and think.
“It was a privilege to be involved in this process.”
Surgeon Nirmal Kumar, Clare McNaught (colorectal surgeon and incoming Vice-President of RCSEd) and Professor Michael Griffin OBE (President of the Royal College of Surgeons). © 2022 J.L. Preece
Professor Michael Griffin OBE, President of RCSEd, said: “The unveiling of this striking piece of public art represents not only a significant moment in history, but also offers us an opportunity to stop and reflect on all the NHS workers who lost their lives whilst working on the frontline during the pandemic.
“We are delighted to see this incredible piece of art come to fruition. I hope that this memorial, which will now be situated permanently within our College grounds, will encourage visitors for years to come to consider how much healthcare workers sacrificed and how vital they were throughout this period.
“I would like to extend my thanks to Kenny who has done such a fantastic job in bringing this sculpture to life, and all of my colleagues who served our healthcare system throughout the pandemic, to whom this sculpture is dedicated.”
Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Hearts’ goalscorer in Tuscany, Stephen Humphrys (pictured left in training by Nigel Duncan), a surprise pick ahead of Lawrence Shankland for the game against Fiorentina, said it was a painful night because of the 5-1 defeat in Italy. And the straight-talking, Oldham-born forward added: “We wanted to come here and get some redemption from the…
Continue Reading Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
It’s been a disappointing week for Scottish teams in Europe, with Celtic and Rangers both going down, and the sorry story continued when Hearts suffered a similar fate in Florence, losing 5-1. The Edinburgh side lost four goals in a nightmare first half, but recovered to net early on in the second and were far more competitive in…
Continue Reading Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
Edinburgh school pupils blocked from accessing YouTube in school
Edinburgh pupils have been blocked from accessing YouTube in school after some were caught viewing ‘concerning material’ on their devices. Following the move youngsters have called on the council to restore access to the video sharing platform without delay, with several reaching out to councillors to emphasise the important role the site plays in visual learning and…
Continue Reading Edinburgh school pupils blocked from accessing YouTube in school
‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
Dovecot presents this major exhibition of inspirational 20th century fashion knitwear in Scotland for the first time. KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood features over 150 inspirational knitwear pieces from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield. Highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear, post-war Hollywood-style knits, and 1950s cocktail sweaters, 1960s crochet, 1970s Bill Gibb,…
Continue Reading ‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
City firm promotes new partner
Balfour+Manson has promoted Michaela Guthrie to Partner from 1 November, increasing the number of partners at the firm to 23. Michaela Guthrie initially joined the firm as a trainee in 2014 and has specialised in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury law since 2015. She is accredited by the Law Society as a Specialist in Medical…
Jardine calls for debate over flight paths at Edinburgh Airport
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the Leader of the House, Penny Mourdaunt, to find time in Parliament to debate the ongoing future flight paths for Edinburgh Airport. The impasse over new proposals has already lasted nearly six years with several consultation processes and redrawn proposals by the airport. Ms Jardine wants to…
Continue Reading Jardine calls for debate over flight paths at Edinburgh Airport