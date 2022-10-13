Edinburgh pupils have been blocked from accessing YouTube in school after some were caught viewing ‘concerning material’ on their devices.
Following the move youngsters have called on the council to restore access to the video sharing platform without delay, with several reaching out to councillors to emphasise the important role the site plays in visual learning and studying.
In a statement, the council said it has “temporarily suspended access to YouTube across the education estate while we review permissions to access online services”.
It added it was working to reinstate access for teachers but did not confirm whether pupils would be allowed back on the site on school devices, which include new iPads rolled out by the local authority last year.
Councillors were told some students had managed to access “concerning sites” with officials saying they had “no choice but to take down YouTube while we investigate”.
One pupil who was prompted to get in touch with Labour councillor Ross McKenzie said the ban was negatively impacting teachers and learners, who rely on YouTube for research, lesson material and studying for exams, with visual learners most affected.
Cllr McKenzie said: “If it’s a temporary thing while they get their firewall in order then that’s one thing but the concern for me is that they’re saying ‘we’re doing all we can to re-establish access for teachers’ when they need to make it clear that they’ll be doing what they can to re-establish access for pupils as well.
“YouTube is pretty essential, especially when you’re doing Highers and Advanced Highers. There’s a lot of stuff out there whether it be lectures or documentaries.”
He said the move defeats the “whole point” of the council’s decision to give all Edinburgh pupils from P6 to S6 iPads, which was to improve access for pupils who don’t have any devices at home.
“I’d be surprised if this decision was taken by anybody who has been educated in the last 20 years or so,” Cllr McKenzie added. “The fact that they don’t realise now that the kids need to be reconnected suggests whoever is making the decision isn’t in touch.”
Meanwhile, Steve Burgess, Green Party member of the education committee, said: “I have been contacted by young people saying that YouTube is a valuable resource to them in their school work and so very much hope that the council can restore the services as soon as possible.”
Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Hearts’ goalscorer in Tuscany, Stephen Humphrys (pictured left in training by Nigel Duncan), a surprise pick ahead of Lawrence Shankland for the game against Fiorentina, said it was a painful night because of the 5-1 defeat in Italy. And the straight-talking, Oldham-born forward added: “We wanted to come here and get some redemption from the…
Continue Reading Humphrys admitted: “We weren’t good enough.”
Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
It’s been a disappointing week for Scottish teams in Europe, with Celtic and Rangers both going down, and the sorry story continued when Hearts suffered a similar fate in Florence, losing 5-1. The Edinburgh side lost four goals in a nightmare first half, but recovered to net early on in the second and were far more competitive in…
Continue Reading Euro woe continues for Scottish clubs as Hearts skid to defeat in Italy
Poignant tribute to NHS Covid ward staff unveiled at Surgeons Hall
On Thursday three surgeons who shared their extraordinary experiences of working on Covid wards during the pandemic have been given a first glimpse of the life-sized sculptures their stories helped to inspire. The artwork, which was created by renowned sculptor Kenny Hunter and commissioned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), was…
Continue Reading Poignant tribute to NHS Covid ward staff unveiled at Surgeons Hall
‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
Dovecot presents this major exhibition of inspirational 20th century fashion knitwear in Scotland for the first time. KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood features over 150 inspirational knitwear pieces from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield. Highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear, post-war Hollywood-style knits, and 1950s cocktail sweaters, 1960s crochet, 1970s Bill Gibb,…
Continue Reading ‘Knitwear – Chanel to Westwood’ at Dovecot Studios
City firm promotes new partner
Balfour+Manson has promoted Michaela Guthrie to Partner from 1 November, increasing the number of partners at the firm to 23. Michaela Guthrie initially joined the firm as a trainee in 2014 and has specialised in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury law since 2015. She is accredited by the Law Society as a Specialist in Medical…
Jardine calls for debate over flight paths at Edinburgh Airport
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on the Leader of the House, Penny Mourdaunt, to find time in Parliament to debate the ongoing future flight paths for Edinburgh Airport. The impasse over new proposals has already lasted nearly six years with several consultation processes and redrawn proposals by the airport. Ms Jardine wants to…
Continue Reading Jardine calls for debate over flight paths at Edinburgh Airport