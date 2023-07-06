Liberal Democrat Scotland Spokesperson Christine Jardine has called on The Scottish Government to freeze rail fares for at least the remainder of the year, rather than increasing fares by 4.8%.

The Edinburgh West MP said that The Scottish Government announced a fare freeze with a great fanfare but it has only lasted six months (since January 2023), and fares have now increased from 3 July. This rise is on top of a previous fare increase of 3.8% in January 2022.

Ms Jardine said: “The ScotRail fare rises are bleak news for rail users in Edinburgh West.

“I am calling for fares to be frozen until at least the end of the year, providing much-needed respite for hardworking commuters and everyone travelling around Edinburgh West during these trying times.

“The SNP/Green Government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis has been abject. Control of rail fares is within their hands, yet rail users are seeing price increases.

“The short-lived fare freeze lasted just six months, a flagship sale cut the price of fewer than 1% of tickets sold, and we are still months away from even a trial of the long-promised removal of peak fares.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer a public transport system that works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate.

“We want to see fares cut, new options for two/three-day a week season tickets and for the government to work with the council to explore new lines, particularly in parts of the country that suffer from inadequate public transport links.”

