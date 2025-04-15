It has been busy at Linlithgow Loch who launched 63 boats with 104 anglers with 103 fish kept weighing over 229lb and 255 returned.

Included in the returns was the release of 40 fish after being caught by Mr Malcolmson and three friends. Nigel Muckle, a regular, used that knowledge to tempt and return 26 fish. Gavin Dunn and Jimmy Russell put back 18.

Tom Lambert, secretary of the non-profit making, Forth Area Federation of Anglers, who administer the water, said the successful set-ups used floating, midge-tip with blobs/fabs, buzzers, especially vicars, diawl Bach, hot-head dancers and snakes.

Other best catches for the week using the right tactics included one from Kenneth Anderson who put back ten fish and Ali Fyvie was out again with George Mackintosh and he kept two trout weighing over 9lb and returned seven rainbow trout.

One of Ali’s best fish was a 6lb (pictured) while Brian Taylor put back nine fish. That number was topped by Mark Lawton and his boat partner who returned 16 rainbow trout.

North Berwick AC were among the clubs who have visited recently and they kept six trout and released 16 while Rosyth Civil Service AC had seven boats and kept 33 fish weighing 60lb 14oz. Gartosh AC’s nine boats managed to keep 25 fish for over 39lb.

Kelty Artisans AC’s anglers kept 12 trout weighing 32lb while seven members of Edinburgh Trout Anglers kept nine trout for 28lb 3oz. Their return was overshadowed by one from Ian Dobbie who returned 17 rainbow trout while Thomas Tams was out for five hours and released one rainbow weighing 8lb and another weighing 10lb.

Bosses continue to stock regularly and boats are available most days for full day or four-hour sessions. To avoid disappointment, call 01506 671753 or book online in advance. Reports from Other local lakes indicate good fishing. At Bowden Springs near Linlithgow, John Kearney and Billy Wilson both hooked into ten fish. Kearney caught his in a session from 8.30am to 2.30pm and Wilson hooked into his fish during a 3.5hr stint later in the day when the water cooled.

Kearney’s haul included a 10lb brown and a 4.5lb Tiger on snakes while Wilson had a 7lb brown and 7lb rainbow on dries and buzzer patterns. They have re-stocked the bait and fly ponds.

Morton Fishings near Livingston has also re-stocked while Bobby Adams had what he termed a “brilliant” day at Glencorse with 16 to his net. His boat partner had 14.

Also in The Pentlands, two anglers brought 34 fish to their boat with others reporting ten fish at Loganlea. Bank anglers were hooking on all parts of the water with lures, olive hot-head damsels, yellow dancers and black bunny leech working.

At Newlands Tweedale near Gifford, Les Waite (Eskbank) had nine on buzzer but Tommy Dickson (Dunbar) topped that with 12 on buzzers. Bob Cockburn (Duns) was even better with 21 on crippled midge.

Finally, and further afield, congratulations to Scotland Select who faced a challenge from Police Scotland. They hooked into 204 fish while the police had 177 and top rod was Ian Wilson with 21. Gateside Bay was favoured along with The Butts.

