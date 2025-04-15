Police in Midlothian have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with an assault in Easthouses.
The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Following the assault, a 20-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police said that the accused man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
